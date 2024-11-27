Trump's 'Peace Deal' Could Destroy Ukraine, Former Minister Sounds the Alarm

Dmytro Kuleba, former Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has expressed doubts about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to broker a peace deal in the ongoing war with Russia. In an interview with POLITICO, Kuleba stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to negotiate, viewing the war as a fight for Ukraine’s statehood and sovereignty. He criticized Trump’s approach, warning that if the U.S. administration were to reduce military aid to Ukraine, it could lead to a collapse of Ukrainian front lines.

Kuleba is particularly concerned that Trump’s efforts to push for a quick resolution could harm Ukraine. Trump has suggested that he could end the war swiftly, possibly by forcing Ukraine to cede territory to Russia. This idea, according to Kuleba, is unacceptable, as it would be politically impossible for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign such a deal due to constitutional constraints and the unlikelihood of a popular mandate. Zelenskyy has made it clear that he cannot concede areas like Crimea or the Donbas, which are under Russian control, without undermining his position as president.

The former foreign minister also pointed to the difficulty of securing consistent support from Ukraine’s Western allies, noting that while Russia has managed to find allies such as North Korea to assist in its war efforts, Ukraine's friends have been inconsistent, particularly in providing arms. He warned that without a steady flow of weapons, the situation in Ukraine could become dire, with Russian forces advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Kuleba expressed frustration at the potential reduction of U.S. support, adding that Europe’s response would be crucial in filling any gaps left by Washington’s approach.

Kuleba also emphasized the importance of understanding the stakes of the war, accusing the West of not fully grasping the significance of Ukraine's struggle. He said that while Russia and Ukraine have clear strategic goals, the West has failed to define what it is fighting for, which could hinder efforts to support Ukraine effectively. He expressed concern that if Trump were to scale back U.S. involvement, European countries might not be ready or willing to step up in a meaningful way.

In a separate development, Kuleba criticized U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan for what he viewed as unfair criticism of Ukraine. Rogan had voiced concerns that U.S. military support for Ukraine could escalate the conflict into World War III, but Kuleba argued that Rogan had not allowed a pro-Ukrainian voice to speak on his podcast. He invited Rogan to have a real conversation about the war, offering to meet for a discussion.

Kuleba’s pessimism about the prospects for a peaceful resolution reflects his deep understanding of the complex dynamics surrounding the conflict. His resignation in September after a controversial shake-up in Ukraine’s government has not diminished his influence. He remains a respected figure in the international diplomatic community, often offering candid assessments of the challenges facing his country.

Background:

Dmytro Kuleba served as Ukraine's Foreign Minister from 2020 until his resignation in September 2024. During his tenure, Kuleba was instrumental in rallying international support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion, securing arms shipments, and advocating for Ukraine's integration into the global community. He has been critical of Western nations for their inconsistent backing and stressed the importance of solidarity in the fight against Russian aggression. Kuleba’s comments on Trump’s peace negotiations and his criticisms of the West reflect the ongoing concerns in Ukraine regarding foreign support and the future of the war.

