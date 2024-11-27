Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Christmas Blockades Over Insurance Dispute

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Christmas Blockades Over Insurance Dispute Photo: Stella Ivanova

Taxi drivers in Bulgaria have warned of a nationwide blockade before the Christmas and New Year holidays if their demands for the restoration of civil liability insurance to previous levels are not met by December 15. The planned blockades will affect key highways, including Trakia, Hemus, and Struma, as well as border crossings.

In the longer term, taxi drivers are advocating for a revision of the bonus-malus system, proposing a model where the individual's insurance rates would increase based on personal driving behavior rather than the vehicle itself. They argue that accidents are caused by drivers, not vehicles, and that the increased insurance rates are unfairly burdening both taxi drivers and ordinary citizens alike.

To raise awareness of their grievances, taxi drivers in Plovdiv staged their third protest, targeting the high cost of mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance. On this occasion, taxis parked along "Shesti Septemvri" Blvd., blocking one lane of traffic between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Police were present to maintain order and prevent any conflicts with road users.

The protest followed a previous demonstration where over 1,000 taxi drivers blocked the "Trakia" highway for several hours, demanding a moratorium on the steep insurance hikes and transparency from insurers about the analyses behind these increases. While talks with MPs from various political parties led to the temporary suspension of the protest, taxi drivers have made it clear that they will take further action if their concerns are not addressed. They are also seeking the involvement of bus and international transport associations in their efforts.

Background:

The recent wave of protests follows a series of complaints from taxi drivers regarding sharp increases in mandatory insurance premiums. In particular, the introduction of higher "Civil Liability" insurance premiums has spurred widespread discontent. Taxi drivers claim that the exorbitant rates are causing financial strain on their businesses. A previous protest, which involved blocking a major highway, saw discussions with political representatives, but the issue remains unresolved, prompting threats of further action if the government does not intervene by mid-December.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • plovdiv24.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: taxi, drivers, Bulgaria, holidays

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Acting PM: Border Control Readiness Key to Schengen Membership Approval

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized the importance of ensuring that border control institutions are fully prepared to reorganize their operations should Bulgaria’s Schengen membership be approved in December

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Foggy Mornings and Mild Temperatures: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for November 28

The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 18:08

Bulgaria Achieves Record Low US Visa Denials, Moves Closer to Visa Waiver Program

Bulgaria has made significant progress in reducing the percentage of US visa denials, with only 6.02% of applicants rejected in 2024

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

November Ends Warm, December Arrives with Wintery Surprises in Bulgaria

This week in Bulgaria, November bids farewell with mild and sunny weather, while December prepares to greet the country with snow and colder temperatures

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Political Instability in Bulgaria Impacts North Macedonia’s EU Aspirations

Aleksandar Nikoloski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, stated that the country’s challenges in advancing EU accession talks stem not from major EU players like France

World » Southeast Europe | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:27

Bulgaria's Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Before Rainy Conditions Return

On November 27, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate west-northwesterly win

Society » Environment | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Foggy Mornings and Mild Temperatures: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for November 28

The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 18:08

Bulgaria's State Railways Introduces First of 10 New Smartron Locomotives

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has introduced a brand new Smartron locomotive into its fleet, which began operations on November 26

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:05

Bulgaria Achieves Record Low US Visa Denials, Moves Closer to Visa Waiver Program

Bulgaria has made significant progress in reducing the percentage of US visa denials, with only 6.02% of applicants rejected in 2024

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

November Ends Warm, December Arrives with Wintery Surprises in Bulgaria

This week in Bulgaria, November bids farewell with mild and sunny weather, while December prepares to greet the country with snow and colder temperatures

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Ogosta River, prompting an investigation by the Vratsa police

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

A car collided with a tram in Sofia on the evening of November 26, causing the tram to derail

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria