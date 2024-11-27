Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Christmas Blockades Over Insurance Dispute

Taxi drivers in Bulgaria have warned of a nationwide blockade before the Christmas and New Year holidays if their demands for the restoration of civil liability insurance to previous levels are not met by December 15. The planned blockades will affect key highways, including Trakia, Hemus, and Struma, as well as border crossings.

In the longer term, taxi drivers are advocating for a revision of the bonus-malus system, proposing a model where the individual's insurance rates would increase based on personal driving behavior rather than the vehicle itself. They argue that accidents are caused by drivers, not vehicles, and that the increased insurance rates are unfairly burdening both taxi drivers and ordinary citizens alike.

To raise awareness of their grievances, taxi drivers in Plovdiv staged their third protest, targeting the high cost of mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance. On this occasion, taxis parked along "Shesti Septemvri" Blvd., blocking one lane of traffic between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Police were present to maintain order and prevent any conflicts with road users.

The protest followed a previous demonstration where over 1,000 taxi drivers blocked the "Trakia" highway for several hours, demanding a moratorium on the steep insurance hikes and transparency from insurers about the analyses behind these increases. While talks with MPs from various political parties led to the temporary suspension of the protest, taxi drivers have made it clear that they will take further action if their concerns are not addressed. They are also seeking the involvement of bus and international transport associations in their efforts.

Background:

The recent wave of protests follows a series of complaints from taxi drivers regarding sharp increases in mandatory insurance premiums. In particular, the introduction of higher "Civil Liability" insurance premiums has spurred widespread discontent. Taxi drivers claim that the exorbitant rates are causing financial strain on their businesses. A previous protest, which involved blocking a major highway, saw discussions with political representatives, but the issue remains unresolved, prompting threats of further action if the government does not intervene by mid-December.