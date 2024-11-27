Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Ban on Paper Ballots

Kostadinov: New Elections Loom Amid Political Deadlock
The leader of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, stated that Bulgaria is heading for new elections
Bulgaria has approved an updated draft of the Agreement on Security Cooperation with Ukraine, confirming its continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia
The Bulgarian National Assembly has once again failed to elect a Speaker, marking the sixth unsuccessful attempt in its ongoing impasse
Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), took to social media to criticize Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, after the latter expressed frustration with the state of Bulgarian politics
Borislav Sarafov has been deemed eligible for the role of Bulgaria's chief prosecutor by two committees within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has announced his decision to withdraw as a candidate for prime minister and plans to return the first mandate to form a government
A recent study by the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has highlighted significant political pressure on journalists in the country
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023