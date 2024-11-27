Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Ban on Paper Ballots

Politics | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Ban on Paper Ballots

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has proposed a bill to amend the Electoral Code, which includes the removal of paper ballots, ballot numbers, and voting screens. According to the party's press center, these changes are designed to limit vote-buying, controlled voting, and dependency within the electoral process. The bill also seeks to ensure the integrity of the vote by making the process more transparent and secure.

The proposed amendments include the creation of up to 20 voting sections in European Union countries, outside of Bulgaria's diplomatic and consular representations. Additionally, the party suggests that only one electronic application be allowed per IP address through the Central Election Commission (CEC) website, while eliminating the option for Bulgarians within the country to submit electronic applications. These proposals aim to tighten control over voting procedures and reduce the potential for fraud.

Another key component of the proposal is a change in the selection criteria for CEC members. "Revival" advocates for a focus on candidates' professional and managerial experience and insists on political non-affiliation. The proposal stipulates that CEC members must not have held political positions or engaged in active political activities for at least three years.

At the beginning of November, the party announced their intentions to pursue these changes once the 51st National Assembly is convened. The reforms aim to preserve the integrity of Bulgarian elections and limit external influences over the voting process.

Background:

The "Revival" party, led by Kostadin Kostadinov, has long emphasized the importance of electoral reform. In their latest push, they seek to address ongoing concerns about vote manipulation and external interference. The proposed changes to the Electoral Code come after the party's consistent criticism of the current system and its perceived vulnerabilities, with a focus on ensuring a fairer and more transparent voting process for Bulgarian citizens both domestically and abroad.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • Dir.bg
