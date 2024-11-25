Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Ogosta River, prompting an investigation by the Vratsa police. The man had been missing since November 15, when his mother reported his disappearance from the village of Butan. Following the investigation, authorities identified a 24-year-old local resident as the primary suspect in the murder. The suspect, who was arrested, is now facing charges of premeditated murder.

The 24-year-old man was placed on the wanted list after the missing person report, and forensic evidence linked him to the crime. On Tuesday, he was detained for 72 hours under procedural coercion, with plans to bring him to court. The investigation confirmed that the victim’s body was located in the Ogosta Riverbed.

The young man's disappearance had sparked concern in the local community. The police continued their search for leads until the body was found. Following the discovery, the authorities moved quickly to identify the individual responsible for the crime.

