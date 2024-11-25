Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder

Society » INCIDENTS | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder @Pixabay

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Ogosta River, prompting an investigation by the Vratsa police. The man had been missing since November 15, when his mother reported his disappearance from the village of Butan. Following the investigation, authorities identified a 24-year-old local resident as the primary suspect in the murder. The suspect, who was arrested, is now facing charges of premeditated murder.

The 24-year-old man was placed on the wanted list after the missing person report, and forensic evidence linked him to the crime. On Tuesday, he was detained for 72 hours under procedural coercion, with plans to bring him to court. The investigation confirmed that the victim’s body was located in the Ogosta Riverbed.

The young man's disappearance had sparked concern in the local community. The police continued their search for leads until the body was found. Following the discovery, the authorities moved quickly to identify the individual responsible for the crime.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Nova TV
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: body, man, river, police

Related Articles:

Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend into Unconsciousness in Bulgarian Town

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 11:25

Sofia Mall Assault: Three Minors Arrested Following Attack on Employee

Three teenagers were detained following an attack on an employee at a shopping mall in Sofia

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

Police Officer in Sofia Dies by Suicide After Controversial Shooting Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia early this morning, where a 34-year-old police officer took his own life while in uniform

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 14:12

Fatal Blasts Near Brazil’s Supreme Court Trigger Security Concerns Ahead of G20

Federal police in Brazil have launched an investigation following explosions in the capital that resulted in one fatality,

World | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:43

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

A car collided with a tram in Sofia on the evening of November 26, causing the tram to derail

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06

Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

11-Year-Old Girl’s Life Cut Short at Sofia School

A tragic incident occurred at a school in Sofia where an 11-year-old girl passed away

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Accident and Border Delays Cause Major Disruptions on "Maritsa" Highway

A collision between two heavy goods vehicles early this morning has closed the "Maritsa" highway in the direction of Turkey

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:26

Police Officer in Sofia Dies by Suicide After Controversial Shooting Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia early this morning, where a 34-year-old police officer took his own life while in uniform

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 14:12

A Man Dies and His Wife and 4-Year-Old Child Are Injured in Razgrad Accident

A fatal accident occurred on the Razgrad - Isperih road, resulting in the death of a 57-year-old man and the injury of his 47-year-old wife and their 4-year-old grandson

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria