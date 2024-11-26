BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

A car collided with a tram in Sofia on the evening of November 26, causing the tram to derail. The incident occurred at the intersection of Alexander Pushkin and Tsar Boris III boulevards, according to the Emergency Medical Care Center, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio. The crash took place around 7:30 p.m. in the Pavlovo district, near the tram tracks.

Eyewitnesses, including members of the "Sofia Disasters" Facebook group, reported that the BMW spun around after hitting the tram and ended up on the tracks. The 23-year-old driver, who is a foreign national, sustained a chest injury but declined hospitalization.

A medical team was dispatched to the scene, but despite the injury, the driver did not seek further medical attention. Photos shared on social media showed the BMW positioned on the tram tracks following the impact. The tram derailment caused disruptions in the area, but no further details about the tram passengers or the extent of damage were immediately available.