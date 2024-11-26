BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

Society » INCIDENTS | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06
Bulgaria: BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment @bTV

A car collided with a tram in Sofia on the evening of November 26, causing the tram to derail. The incident occurred at the intersection of Alexander Pushkin and Tsar Boris III boulevards, according to the Emergency Medical Care Center, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio. The crash took place around 7:30 p.m. in the Pavlovo district, near the tram tracks.

Eyewitnesses, including members of the "Sofia Disasters" Facebook group, reported that the BMW spun around after hitting the tram and ended up on the tracks. The 23-year-old driver, who is a foreign national, sustained a chest injury but declined hospitalization.

A medical team was dispatched to the scene, but despite the injury, the driver did not seek further medical attention. Photos shared on social media showed the BMW positioned on the tram tracks following the impact. The tram derailment caused disruptions in the area, but no further details about the tram passengers or the extent of damage were immediately available.

Sources:

  • bTV
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Facebook
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BMW, sofia, tram

Related Articles:

Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience

SOF Connect and Glavbolgarstroy Holding (GBS) inaugurated new outdoor parking facilities at Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36

Guns N' Roses Set to Rock Bulgaria in July 2025: Leaked Tour Information Reveals Sofia Date

Rock legends Guns N' Roses are expected to perform in Bulgaria on July 21, 2025, at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, according to information leaked from the website of global promoter Live Nation

Society | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:18

Sofia Proposes Bus Stop Relocation to Improve Connectivity at Central Railway Station

Sofia is considering a proposal to reorganize bus stops around the Central Railway Station to improve connectivity and facilitate easier transfers between different modes of transportation

Society | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:12

Environmentalists Push for Year-Round Ban on Polluting Cars in Sofia

Environmental organization "For the Earth" has called for a permanent ban on the most polluting cars in the center of Sofia

Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 15:15

Sofia Mall Assault: Three Minors Arrested Following Attack on Employee

Three teenagers were detained following an attack on an employee at a shopping mall in Sofia

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Holiday Magic: Sofia Transforms with Christmas Markets, Lights, and Trees

Sofia will celebrate the holiday season with festive decorations spread across more than 50 locations throughout the city, creating a magical atmosphere for residents and visitors alike

Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 19:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Ogosta River, prompting an investigation by the Vratsa police

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

11-Year-Old Girl’s Life Cut Short at Sofia School

A tragic incident occurred at a school in Sofia where an 11-year-old girl passed away

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Accident and Border Delays Cause Major Disruptions on "Maritsa" Highway

A collision between two heavy goods vehicles early this morning has closed the "Maritsa" highway in the direction of Turkey

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:26

Police Officer in Sofia Dies by Suicide After Controversial Shooting Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia early this morning, where a 34-year-old police officer took his own life while in uniform

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 14:12

A Man Dies and His Wife and 4-Year-Old Child Are Injured in Razgrad Accident

A fatal accident occurred on the Razgrad - Isperih road, resulting in the death of a 57-year-old man and the injury of his 47-year-old wife and their 4-year-old grandson

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria