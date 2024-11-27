Slavi Trifonov: Boyko, Don’t Run for Elections Again!

Politics | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Slavi Trifonov: Boyko, Don’t Run for Elections Again! Slavi Trifonov (left) and Boyko Borissov (right)

Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), took to social media to criticize Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, after the latter expressed frustration with the state of Bulgarian politics. Trifonov accused Borissov of being overly self-assured, claiming that Borissov sees himself as indispensable to Bulgaria's survival and stability. According to Trifonov, Borissov views others' governance efforts as inadequate compared to his own capabilities, portraying himself as the only solution to the country’s challenges. Trifonov also suggested that Borissov feels hindered and insulted by democratic processes, which, in his view, obstruct his leadership.

Borissov recently declared his intention to withdraw as a candidate for prime minister and return GERB’s mandate to form a government, citing dissatisfaction with the ongoing political deadlock. During a GERB press conference, he stated, "I no longer want to deal with this country," lamenting what he described as the state's deterioration. Borissov also criticized his political opponents for failing to present alternative solutions, emphasizing that he no longer wished to take on the responsibility of addressing Bulgaria’s current issues.

This announcement comes amidst Bulgaria's ongoing political crisis. The country has struggled to form stable governments since the October parliamentary elections, which resulted in a fragmented parliament of eight political groups. Despite GERB emerging as the largest party, Borissov’s attempts to form coalitions have faced significant resistance, particularly from the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition. Borissov's offer to support Atanas Atanasov, a WCC-DB candidate, as parliament speaker in exchange for a joint government was rejected. The coalition has been adamant in opposing Borissov as prime minister and has called for distancing from controversial figures like Delyan Peevski, who faces international sanctions for corruption.

Borissov’s critics, including WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov, accused him of prioritizing political compromises over national interests. Petkov specifically condemned GERB for not taking a firm stance on Peevski, arguing that their actions were detrimental to Bulgaria’s governance. Meanwhile, GERB has struggled to secure consensus on key parliamentary roles, further stalling progress toward forming a government.

The National Assembly’s first session will continue today with a sixth attempt to elect a speaker and, if possible, begin the work of the 51st National Assembly.

Yesterday, Boyko Borisov withdrew GERB’s support for Atanas Atanasov as speaker and prime minister, revealing that Raya Nazaryan will now be the coalition's candidate. It was also confirmed that the first mandate will be immediately returned. Negotiations held by the BSP have not produced any results. Today’s session begins with no clear resolution to the ongoing political crisis. In the previous vote, Silvi Kirilov from TISP received the most votes, but fell short of the necessary majority to be elected.

