Political Instability in Bulgaria Impacts North Macedonia’s EU Aspirations

Bulgaria: Political Instability in Bulgaria Impacts North Macedonia’s EU Aspirations Aleksandar Nikoloski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport

Aleksandar Nikoloski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, stated that the country’s challenges in advancing EU accession talks stem not from major EU players like France but rather from what he described as "the weakest or second weakest EU country"—Bulgaria. He emphasized that if the European Union is determined for North Macedonia to begin negotiations, it could happen promptly, as there are no obstacles posed by powerful member states such as France.

Nikoloski noted that the most critical meeting for Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was with French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he described as the EU's most influential leader. Macron, Nikoloski explained, enjoys significant legitimacy due to his clear electoral victory and his ability to lead an operational government, positioning France as the dominant force within the EU. He highlighted that the discussions with Macron were conducted in a positive atmosphere, raising hopes that securing French support could facilitate broader backing from other Western European nations. Nikoloski expressed confidence that once this alignment is achieved, a resolution to the issue with Bulgaria could be reached swiftly, facilitated by a prominent Western diplomat in Sofia.

The government led by Mickoski opposes the EU’s stipulation that North Macedonia must amend its constitution to include Bulgarians as a recognized minority before the second intergovernmental conference can be held. Instead, Mickoski proposes that constitutional amendments take effect only after the conclusion of EU negotiations. According to Nikoloski, this position requires dialogue with a political government in Bulgaria, a situation complicated by the caretaker nature of the current Bulgarian administration, which he criticized as lacking electoral legitimacy.

Nikoloski pointed out the imbalance in political representation between the two countries, with North Macedonia having a government holding a two-thirds parliamentary majority while Bulgaria remains without an elected government. He expressed skepticism about engaging in meaningful dialogue under these conditions, as caretaker governments cannot make binding commitments. He added that Bulgaria’s political instability—marked by repeated election cycles over the past four years—creates further challenges for bilateral negotiations. While hopeful that Bulgaria will eventually form a stable government, Nikoloski acknowledged the likelihood of yet another election in March.

Background:

The backdrop to these tensions lies in the EU’s framework for North Macedonia’s accession process, which requires constitutional changes recognizing Bulgarians as a minority—a condition tied to Bulgarian demands for protecting the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia. Sofia has repeatedly blocked North Macedonia’s EU progress over historical and cultural disputes, including disagreements about national identity and language. These issues have fueled a strained relationship between the two countries, impeding North Macedonia’s aspirations for EU membership.

Nikoloski stressed that resolving the constitutional question with Bulgaria is less about the number of EU countries supporting Skopje’s position and more about gaining the endorsement of influential states like France. He reiterated that a resolution with Bulgaria could be easily achieved if the EU prioritized the matter, underscoring the role of key Western players in unlocking North Macedonia’s stalled path toward EU integration.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
