Israel and Hezbollah Reach Ceasefire Deal Amid Months of Conflict

World | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:16
A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, facilitated by the United States and France, came into effect early this morning. The agreement, reached after months of intense conflict, was approved by the Israeli security cabinet and stipulates the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon within 60 days. In return, Hezbollah fighters are to remain north of the Litani River, with the Lebanese Army taking control of the buffer zone. French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden jointly emphasized their commitment to ensuring the full implementation of the agreement to prevent a resurgence of violence. Macron described the ceasefire as an opportunity to rebuild Lebanon and stabilize the region.

President Biden confirmed the development in a statement, highlighting the conflict's toll on civilians, with over 300,000 displaced in Lebanon and 70,000 Israelis forced to flee their homes. He stressed that the deal is designed to establish a permanent cessation of hostilities and enable civilians to safely return to their communities. Biden also warned that any violations by Hezbollah or other groups would prompt a robust response from Israel, which retains the right to self-defense.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism, linking the ceasefire's longevity to Hezbollah's actions in Lebanon. He reiterated that Israel would act decisively against any violations, including attempts to rearm or rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border. Netanyahu outlined three primary reasons for the agreement: focusing on the Iranian threat, replenishing military supplies delayed by logistical challenges, and isolating Hamas by removing Hezbollah’s support. The Prime Minister framed the ceasefire as a strategic move to enhance Israel's military readiness while exerting greater pressure on Hamas.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati characterized the agreement as a vital step towards peace and stability in the region. Hezbollah spokesperson Hassan Fadlallah echoed this sentiment, asserting that the group emerged stronger from the conflict and backing expanded state powers in Lebanon. The ceasefire deal was broadly welcomed internationally, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling it a long-overdue measure that could pave the way for sustainable peace. Starmer also urged progress on a ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Background:

The conflict began on October 8 of the previous year when Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli-controlled territory, declaring solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza. These actions, coinciding with the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel, escalated into a prolonged and devastating confrontation. The hostilities intensified in September with a major Israeli military offensive, including a ground invasion into southern Lebanon. The fighting resulted in significant casualties, including the deaths of several Hezbollah leaders such as its co-founder Hassan Nasrallah, and injuries from unconventional attacks. The use of exploding devices targeting communication equipment added to the humanitarian toll on both sides.

Netanyahu noted that the cessation of hostilities aligns with US interests and was achieved with Washington's full understanding of Israel’s operational freedom to enforce the agreement. The joint US-French statement highlighted plans to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces and support Lebanon’s economic recovery to ensure long-term stability. Macron emphasized that the deal not only brings immediate relief to civilians but also establishes a framework for Lebanon's reconstruction and broader regional security.

This prolonged conflict, the deadliest between Israel and Hezbollah in decades, saw widespread destruction, displacement, and significant casualties. The agreement offers a glimmer of hope for a peaceful resolution, but the situation remains tenuous as all parties prepare for the next steps under the agreement's terms.

