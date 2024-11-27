UK and France Differ on Sending Troops to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:06
Bulgaria: UK and France Differ on Sending Troops to Ukraine

The idea of sending troops to Ukraine remains a divisive issue between Britain and France. While British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that the UK has no plans to send soldiers into the conflict, France has not ruled out the possibility. Lammy emphasized that the UK remains committed to providing Ukraine with training and support, but reiterated that British troops would not be directly involved in combat. His comments came in response to a report in Le Monde suggesting that discussions between the UK and France had restarted following a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to France. Lammy made it clear that Britain’s policy has not changed, stressing that there is no intention of engaging in military action on the ground.

In contrast, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reflected a more flexible position, telling the BBC that France would not exclude sending troops if the situation required it. Barrot’s comments align with previous statements made by President Emmanuel Macron, indicating France's openness to various options as the situation evolves. However, Barrot also noted that the decision would depend on future developments and the needs of Ukraine.

The British government quickly downplayed the possibility of sending troops, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Starmer reiterating that there were no plans to deploy British soldiers in combat. The spokesperson clarified that British personnel would only be involved in medical support or as part of a military presence around the British embassy in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the discussions, calling the idea of sending troops "unrealistic" and noting that there was no consensus among European countries on the matter. Peskov suggested that while some European leaders were pushing for more direct involvement, others were resisting the idea. He indicated that the notion of European combat forces in Ukraine was a divisive issue within Europe.

Background:

The question of sending military personnel to Ukraine has been a topic of ongoing debate among Western allies, with countries like the UK and France taking differing stances. Britain has consistently maintained that it will support Ukraine through non-combat means, while France has kept its options open, reflecting a broader uncertainty about the future of military involvement in the region.

Sources:

  • Le Monde
  • BBC
  • La Repubblica
  • Die Welt
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, troops, Britain, France

Related Articles:

Russia Rules Out Frontline Freeze, Demands Ukraine's Surrender

|

U.S. Air Force Chief Warns of Imminent Threat of War with Russia and China

|

NATO Assembly Calls for Urgent Action to Secure Ukraine's Accession and Counter Russian Threat

|

"I Was Ordered to Destroy Ukrainian Civilians": Russian Nuclear Officer Breaks Silence

|

UK Quietly Sends Storm Shadow Missiles to Ukraine as Russia Intensifies Drone Attacks

|

Deployment of Troops to Ukraine Considered by Two European Nations

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russia Rules Out Frontline Freeze, Demands Ukraine's Surrender

Russia has reinforced its stance against freezing the current frontline in Ukraine or reaching a compromise, insisting on Ukraine’s complete surrender

World » Ukraine | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:38

U.S. Air Force Chief Warns of Imminent Threat of War with Russia and China

U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recently delivered a chilling warning that a war between the United States and either Russia or China is not only possible but could happen "at any time"

World » Ukraine | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 17:07

NATO Assembly Calls for Urgent Action to Secure Ukraine's Accession and Counter Russian Threat

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly, convening in Montreal, issued a strong appeal for Ukraine’s swift integration into the Alliance

World » Ukraine | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

UK Quietly Sends Storm Shadow Missiles to Ukraine as Russia Intensifies Drone Attacks

The UK has secretly delivered dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, marking the first such delivery under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government

World » Ukraine | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

Deployment of Troops to Ukraine Considered by Two European Nations

At least two European nations have reopened discussions about potentially deploying their troops or private military companies to the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 25, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Putin Signs Law Forgiving Soldier Debts as Russia Resurrects Wagner Legion

On November 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law aimed at supporting soldiers involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 25, 2024, Monday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria