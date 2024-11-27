UK and France Differ on Sending Troops to Ukraine

The idea of sending troops to Ukraine remains a divisive issue between Britain and France. While British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that the UK has no plans to send soldiers into the conflict, France has not ruled out the possibility. Lammy emphasized that the UK remains committed to providing Ukraine with training and support, but reiterated that British troops would not be directly involved in combat. His comments came in response to a report in Le Monde suggesting that discussions between the UK and France had restarted following a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to France. Lammy made it clear that Britain’s policy has not changed, stressing that there is no intention of engaging in military action on the ground.

In contrast, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reflected a more flexible position, telling the BBC that France would not exclude sending troops if the situation required it. Barrot’s comments align with previous statements made by President Emmanuel Macron, indicating France's openness to various options as the situation evolves. However, Barrot also noted that the decision would depend on future developments and the needs of Ukraine.

The British government quickly downplayed the possibility of sending troops, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Starmer reiterating that there were no plans to deploy British soldiers in combat. The spokesperson clarified that British personnel would only be involved in medical support or as part of a military presence around the British embassy in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the discussions, calling the idea of sending troops "unrealistic" and noting that there was no consensus among European countries on the matter. Peskov suggested that while some European leaders were pushing for more direct involvement, others were resisting the idea. He indicated that the notion of European combat forces in Ukraine was a divisive issue within Europe.

The question of sending military personnel to Ukraine has been a topic of ongoing debate among Western allies, with countries like the UK and France taking differing stances. Britain has consistently maintained that it will support Ukraine through non-combat means, while France has kept its options open, reflecting a broader uncertainty about the future of military involvement in the region.

