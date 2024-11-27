UK and France Differ on Sending Troops to Ukraine
Russia Rules Out Frontline Freeze, Demands Ukraine's Surrender
Russia has reinforced its stance against freezing the current frontline in Ukraine or reaching a compromise, insisting on Ukraine’s complete surrender
U.S. Air Force Chief Warns of Imminent Threat of War with Russia and China
U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recently delivered a chilling warning that a war between the United States and either Russia or China is not only possible but could happen "at any time"
NATO Assembly Calls for Urgent Action to Secure Ukraine's Accession and Counter Russian Threat
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly, convening in Montreal, issued a strong appeal for Ukraine’s swift integration into the Alliance
UK Quietly Sends Storm Shadow Missiles to Ukraine as Russia Intensifies Drone Attacks
The UK has secretly delivered dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, marking the first such delivery under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government
Deployment of Troops to Ukraine Considered by Two European Nations
At least two European nations have reopened discussions about potentially deploying their troops or private military companies to the conflict in Ukraine
Putin Signs Law Forgiving Soldier Debts as Russia Resurrects Wagner Legion
On November 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law aimed at supporting soldiers involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine