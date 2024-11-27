Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria Is Not Imposing New Conditions on North Macedonia

Bulgaria has made it clear that it is not setting any additional conditions for North Macedonia’s European Union membership negotiations, emphasizing that the expectations stem from European agreements rather than Bulgarian demands. Vice President Iliana Yotova reiterated this stance during a meeting with Germany’s Special Representative for the Western Balkans, Manuel Sarrazin, on November 26. Yotova stressed that Bulgaria has been consistent in its approach, and its position is based on the European criteria for membership, particularly the protection of human rights. She underscored that Bulgaria’s key expectation is for North Macedonia to uphold these criteria, which include the integration of Bulgarians in the country’s constitution and the full implementation of the 2017 Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation.

Yotova also pointed out the need for tangible progress in several areas, including the work of the historical commission, measures to combat anti-Bulgarian sentiment, and the prevention of hate crimes. She highlighted that the implementation of the agreements under the 2022 French proposal, which was supported by both the EU member states and North Macedonia, remains a key issue. So far, Yotova noted that there has been little progress, particularly in the area of constitutional amendments, and that several bilateral and EU projects, including the crucial infrastructure project for Corridor 8, have been stalled.

Meanwhile, at a separate meeting, acting Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov and Manuel Sarrazin discussed the EU integration process for the Western Balkans. Both emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and the principle of “own merits” in the accession process, highlighting the role of the Berlin Process in fostering economic integration and aligning the region with EU values and standards. Kondov and Sarrazin also agreed on the need for continued support to help candidate countries meet the EU’s Copenhagen criteria, which are vital for sustainable and irreversible membership.

In contrast, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia has strongly opposed any constitutional changes, which Bulgaria insists on as part of the membership agreement. She expressed confidence in the strong international backing that North Macedonia has received on this issue and stressed that constitutional amendments are not part of the agreement with Bulgaria. Siljanovska-Davkova argued that such changes would require broad political and public consensus, a condition that has not been met in her country. She further criticized the pressure being exerted on deputies, likening it to the events surrounding the Prespa Agreement.

Background:

The background of this issue lies in the ongoing dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia over the recognition of shared historical figures and the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia’s constitution. Bulgaria has made it clear that it expects North Macedonia to meet these conditions as part of the broader EU integration process, while North Macedonia has rejected such demands, claiming that they interfere with its internal affairs. This has led to stalled negotiations and tensions between the two countries, despite their shared goal of European integration.

The topic has also been discussed at the highest levels, with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and former Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski meeting on various occasions to address the issues. However, despite these high-level discussions, no breakthrough has been achieved, and the future of the EU accession process remains uncertain.

