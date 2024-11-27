Bulgaria's Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Before Rainy Conditions Return

On November 27, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate west-northwesterly wind. The morning temperatures will range from minus 3°C to plus 2°C, while in Sofia, it will be around minus 1°C. Daytime highs will reach between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia expecting a high of 10°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, but visibility could be reduced in some areas during the morning. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the north-northwest. Afternoon temperatures will range between 8°C and 10°C, and sea water temperatures will be around 12°C to 13°C, with waves reaching 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the day will start mostly sunny, but thick clouds will linger over the top of the Stara Planina Mountain Range. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. Temperatures will range from 6°C at 1,200 meters to 1°C at 2,000 meters above sea level. Cloud cover will persist in the mountains, and temperatures will dip slightly.

In the morning, visibility may be reduced, especially in lowland areas along the Black Sea. By midday, the weather will clear up with sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will generally be between 8°C and 10°C, and sea waves will weaken. However, the mountainous regions will continue to experience cloudiness, with temperatures in ski resorts ranging from 2°C in Aleko to 9°C in Bansko.

Looking ahead, rainfall is expected in the northwestern part of the Stara Planina Mountain Range, while the rest of the country will remain sunny. On Thursday, the clear skies will continue, but by Friday, cloud cover will increase, bringing rain to most regions. In the mountains, snow is expected, with the rain-snow line lowering with the approaching cold snap. The cloudy, rainy weather will persist over the weekend, especially in the southwest.

Tip: It's advisable to wear layers to stay warm in the morning and bring a light jacket for the sunny afternoon. Don't forget an umbrella or waterproof jacket, especially if you plan to be outdoors later in the week.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

