Court Approves European Arrest Warrant for Former Bulgarian Development Bank Head
Bulgarian Businessman Faces Trial for Attempted EU Fund Fraud in Congo
A Bulgarian businessman is facing charges in the Sofia District Court for attempted fraud involving nearly 1.92 million euros in EU funds
Von der Leyen Honors Bulgarian Victim as Domestic Violence Reports Double in 2024
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Bulgarian Debora Mihaylova in her address for the International Day against Violence against Women
Ruja Ignatova Still Alive, Hiding With Criminal Cartels, Claims BBC Journalist
Ruja Ignatova, the notorious figure behind the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, is reportedly alive and being hidden by international criminal cartels
Man Detained for Killing Father, Injuring Mother in Bulgarian Village
In the Sliven village of Sotirya, a man with a history of mental illness has been detained after killing his father and severely injuring his mother in their home
Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend into Unconsciousness in Bulgarian Town
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious
Sofia Mall Assault: Three Minors Arrested Following Attack on Employee
Three teenagers were detained following an attack on an employee at a shopping mall in Sofia