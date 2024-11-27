NATO Assembly Calls for Urgent Action to Secure Ukraine's Accession and Counter Russian Threat

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly, convening in Montreal, issued a strong appeal for Ukraine’s swift integration into the Alliance. In a resolution adopted on November 25, the Assembly urged NATO governments and parliaments to expedite the political and practical steps required for Ukraine to receive an invitation to become NATO’s 33rd member. The resolution emphasized the urgency of providing Ukraine with robust military, financial, and humanitarian aid, alongside the timely delivery of advanced weapons systems, including air defense systems, medium- and long-range missiles, and multi-role fighter jets. This assistance, the Assembly noted, is critical to Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself and deter further aggression.

The resolution also called for increasing sanctions on Russia and North Korea, aiming to escalate the economic and political costs of their involvement in the war against Ukraine. It further highlighted the necessity of diplomatic and economic measures to discourage China from supporting Russia’s military efforts. Lawmakers underscored the need for NATO to develop a unified strategy to counter Russia’s long-term threat to Allied security, encompassing its conventional, hybrid, and nuclear tactics. The document, introduced by Slovak legislator Tomáš Valášek, warned that Russia remains the most significant threat to the Alliance and called for bolstered defenses on NATO’s eastern flank.

Ukrainian MP Yehor Cherniev presented a report detailing Ukraine’s progress toward NATO membership, underscoring the nation’s unwavering commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration. Cherniev portrayed NATO membership as a civilizational choice for Ukraine, made at great human and national sacrifice. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya also addressed the Assembly, expressing solidarity with Ukraine. She emphasized that Ukraine’s victory is essential for broader democratic freedoms, particularly in Belarus, and urged continued support for Ukraine as a shared fight for freedom.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently reiterated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is a national priority, citing the Budapest Memorandum’s failure to guarantee Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity after it surrendered its nuclear arsenal. He emphasized that Ukraine’s membership is indispensable for regional stability and called for unwavering Western support to achieve this goal.

In addition to Ukraine’s membership, the Assembly adopted resolutions addressing broader strategic challenges. It highlighted the importance of enhancing NATO’s missile defense architecture in response to evolving air and missile threats, particularly those arising from increased cooperation among autocratic regimes like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. Turkish legislator Utku Çakırözer, who authored the resolution, criticized the neglect of integrated missile defense since the Cold War, warning that this gap leaves the Alliance vulnerable as security risks escalate globally.

Concerns were also raised about Russia’s efforts to expand its influence in Africa and the Middle East, often in partnership with Iran, to undermine Western interests. The Assembly advised member states to strengthen support for NATO partners in the Western Balkans and Black Sea regions, including Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Greater engagement with countries in the Global South was also encouraged as a countermeasure to rising Russian and Chinese influence.

The Assembly called for sustained aid to Ukraine for as long as it faces Russian aggression, emphasizing that NATO governments must recognize Ukraine’s right to strike legitimate military targets on Russian territory under UN principles of self-defense. Lawmakers further pressed NATO countries to meet the Alliance’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP, urging those who have yet to achieve this benchmark to accelerate their efforts to reinforce collective security.

Background:

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has prioritized supporting Ukraine while bolstering its deterrence capabilities. Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO membership have intensified during the war, aligning with its strategic goals of securing long-term security and stability. Meanwhile, Russia’s actions have prompted NATO to reassess its strategic priorities, emphasizing the need for a cohesive approach to counter both direct and indirect threats to Allied nations.

Sources: