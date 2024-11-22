Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience

SOF Connect and Glavbolgarstroy Holding (GBS) inaugurated new outdoor parking facilities at Sofia Airport, enhancing its infrastructure with over 1,000 parking spaces. The event saw Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, and Emil Angelov, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Glavbolgarstroy Holding, officially opening the 25,000 sq. m. facility, designed with modern amenities such as spaces for individuals with limited mobility and charging stations for electric vehicles. The project, valued at over 7 million leva, marks a significant step in the airport's modernization efforts.

The new parking lots are part of a broader plan to improve convenience and infrastructure for passengers. According to Caballero, the initiative represents a critical investment in enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of services at Bulgaria's largest airport. Emil Angelov emphasized the successful completion of 1,045 parking spaces within six months and outlined plans for the next phase, involving a complete overhaul of the multi-storey covered parking facility, a project estimated at 25 million leva.

To improve traffic flow, the parking areas have been designed with distinctive visual features and signage. P3, operational for a month, offers options for short-term and long-term stays, while P4, launched today, provides economical parking for extended visits. P5 serves as a convenient option for short-term stops for passenger drop-offs and pick-ups, and P8 caters to buses meeting large groups of travelers.

The multi-storey parking lot is now closed for a comprehensive renovation. Glavbolgarstroy Holding will also handle this project, aiming to further elevate the airport's services. With the addition of these parking facilities, Sofia Airport is continuing to enhance passenger comfort and offer safe, affordable, and modern parking solutions. Reservations for the new parking lots can be made on the airport's website.

SOF Connect, the airport’s operator, began its 35-year management of Sofia Airport in 2021. Under its primary shareholder Meridiam, SOF Connect aims to modernize the airport to meet global standards, improve passenger experiences, and boost Bulgaria’s tourism and economic growth.

Source: SOF Connect press release