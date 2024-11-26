Borislav Sarafov Approved for Chief Prosecutor Role as Bulgaria Faces Judicial Protests

Borislav Sarafov has been deemed eligible for the role of Bulgaria's chief prosecutor by two committees within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). The Committee on Attestation and Competitions and the Committee on Professional Ethics concluded that he possesses both the professional and moral qualifications required for the position. Their reports highlighted Sarafov's 29 years of experience, the absence of disciplinary sanctions over the past five years, and a lack of pending investigations or confirmed violations against him. The SJC adopted the reports with a significant majority, endorsing his candidacy.

Sarafov, who has served as the acting chief prosecutor since last summer, expressed gratitude for the positive assessment and underscored his commitment to public service. He stated that leading the prosecution service during a politically tumultuous period required immense effort, noting his own surprise at the volume of work he had accomplished in the role. He pledged to continue his mission with dedication if elected, despite the personal sacrifices it entails, particularly in his role as a parent. Sarafov acknowledged the strain his work has placed on his family and expressed hope for their understanding.

The SJC reports also addressed prior checks against Sarafov, confirming that no evidence of wrongdoing had been found. However, this conclusion has attracted scrutiny. A special prosecutor, appointed under a mechanism designed to oversee the chief prosecutor, conducted inquiries into signals against Sarafov but terminated them without disclosing specifics. Despite requests for transparency, the details of the investigations remain undisclosed, raising questions about the process.

Sarafov's nomination, the only one submitted before the October deadline, has drawn criticism from various quarters. Activist groups, such as "Justice for All," have organized protests, arguing that the selection process is flawed due to the SJC's expired mandate and the absence of alternative candidates. Political parties in parliament have also expressed concerns over the procedure's legitimacy. The election is scheduled for January 16, 2025, but calls for postponement continue.

Background:

Sarafov's tenure as acting chief prosecutor followed the dismissal of his predecessor, Ivan Geshev, by the same SJC members now conducting the new election. Sarafov, initially a supporter of Geshev, shifted his stance following a bomb attack targeting Geshev's vehicle. This shift marked a notable change in his relationship with the former prosecutor general, whom he had once staunchly defended. Sarafov's nomination also contradicts his earlier statements declaring he had no interest in the position, a reversal reminiscent of previous chief prosecutors’ pledges.

Sarafov’s career has not been without controversy. He has referenced the "Eight Dwarfs" scandal as pivotal for the prosecution's credibility. This case, involving allegations of asset theft orchestrated through the specialized prosecutor's office, resulted in limited accountability, with key figures evading justice. Sarafov himself faced allegations linked to the case, including photographic evidence of a meeting with a central figure in the scandal. He dismissed the incident as an attempt to compromise him, and no charges were brought.

The position of chief prosecutor in Bulgaria has been a focal point of political and institutional contention. The SJC, tasked with overseeing appointments, has faced criticism for alleged dependency on political interests and resistance to reform. Ivan Geshev’s dismissal earlier this year marked a dramatic shift, as the same council that once shielded him abruptly reversed its stance under perceived political pressure. Sarafov, previously Geshev’s deputy, assumed the acting role amid a politically charged environment, inheriting a prosecution service under public and institutional scrutiny. The ongoing protests and parliamentary opposition to the current selection process highlight broader discontent with judicial governance in Bulgaria.

Sources:

