Bulgaria’s Political Crisis Deepens: Borissov Steps Back from PM Bid

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis Deepens: Borissov Steps Back from PM Bid GERB leader Boyko Borissov

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has announced his decision to withdraw as a candidate for prime minister and plans to return the first mandate to form a government. "I no longer want to deal with this country," Borissov stated during a GERB press conference, expressing frustration with the ongoing political stalemate. "I will immediately return the mandate as soon as I receive it."

This announcement follows attempts to negotiate a coalition after the October parliamentary elections, which resulted in a fragmented parliament of eight formations. On Monday, Borissov extended an offer to the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, suggesting he could support their candidate, Atanas Atanasov, for parliament speaker if they agreed to form a joint government with Borissov as prime minister. The coalition rejected the proposal, further deepening the political impasse. Borissov later remarked, "They say that in my person they do not see a good leader, prime minister. I categorically refuse to deal with the problems they have left us for the last four years."

The WCC-DB has consistently opposed the idea of Borissov serving as prime minister in any potential government. The coalition has also demanded GERB sign a declaration to maintain a "sanitary cordon" around Delyan Peevski, who has faced sanctions for corruption by both the US and UK. While Borissov offered written assurances that GERB would not form a coalition with Peevski’s party, DPS-New Beginning, or its affiliates, the WCC-DB deemed this insufficient.

In his remarks, Borissov criticized the opposition's approach, stating, "They are talking about an equidistant prime minister… Why didn’t they put him on the table? No one is saying who he is." He expressed disappointment with his party’s performance during negotiations, claiming the WCC-DB prioritized Peevski over Bulgaria's interests. Kiril Petkov, co-leader of WCC, responded sharply on social media, accusing GERB of failing to take decisive action on Peevski.

"It was sad for me, GERB colleagues, to watch you today. When choosing Bulgaria or Peevski, you chose Peevski!", WCC co-chair Kiril Petkov wrote on Facebook shortly after Borissov's statement.

Meanwhile, parliament remains deadlocked, with unsuccessful efforts to elect a speaker continuing. Borissov has insisted the roles of both prime minister and speaker in a future government must come from GERB, though he recently signaled willingness to allow another party to nominate the speaker. However, the lack of consensus between GERB and WCC-DB has hindered progress.

Tomorrow, when the first plenary session of the parliament will resume, GERB will once again propose the candidacy of Raya Nazaryan for Speaker of the National Assembly.

Background:

The October 27 elections marked Bulgaria's seventh early parliamentary election in three years. GERB emerged as the leading party with 69 seats, followed by WCC-DB with 37, and Revival with 35. DPS-New Beginning secured 30 seats, BSP 20, APS 19, There Is Such a People (TISP) 18, and MECH 12. To form a majority government, GERB will require support from at least two coalition partners. President Rumen Radev is expected to hand GERB the mandate to attempt to form a government.

This political turbulence comes after GERB and WCC-DB reached an earlier compromise in 2023 to form a rotational government. Under this arrangement, Nikolai Denkov of WCC-DB took office as prime minister, with Mariya Gabriel of GERB slated to assume the role in March 2024. However, GERB later withdrew its support for this arrangement, leading to its collapse. Borissov’s withdrawal signals further challenges ahead in Bulgaria's search for a stable governing coalition.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, GERB, WCC-DB, government

Related Articles:

Slavi Trifonov: Boyko, Don’t Run for Elections Again!

Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), took to social media to criticize Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, after the latter expressed frustration with the state of Bulgarian politics

Politics | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Borissov: A GERB-Led Government Key to Bulgaria's Eurozone and Schengen Goals

GERB has designated representatives to organize leadership negotiations, which will only proceed if aimed at forming a government

Politics | November 25, 2024, Monday // 13:03

Tensions Rise as Bulgarian Parliament Struggles to Elect Speaker for Fifth Time

Bulgarian MPs are set to attempt electing a speaker of parliament for the fifth time today, following repeated delays in the process since the constitution of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | November 22, 2024, Friday // 12:55

Kiril Petkov Accuses Boyko Borissov of Deliberately Delaying Parliament

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has accused Boyko Borissov of intentionally delaying the start of the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:57

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:09

Bulgaria’s Parliament Stalls Again as Speaker Election Remains Unresolved

The Bulgarian National Assembly continued its efforts to elect a Speaker, but for the fourth consecutive time, no candidate managed to secure the necessary support

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Ban on Paper Ballots

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has proposed a bill to amend the Electoral Code, which includes the removal of paper ballots

Politics | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:20

Slavi Trifonov: Boyko, Don’t Run for Elections Again!

Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), took to social media to criticize Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, after the latter expressed frustration with the state of Bulgarian politics

Politics | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Borislav Sarafov Approved for Chief Prosecutor Role as Bulgaria Faces Judicial Protests

Borislav Sarafov has been deemed eligible for the role of Bulgaria's chief prosecutor by two committees within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06

Study Reveals Rising Political Pressure on Bulgarian Journalists in 2024

A recent study by the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has highlighted significant political pressure on journalists in the country

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 09:41

Borissov: A GERB-Led Government Key to Bulgaria's Eurozone and Schengen Goals

GERB has designated representatives to organize leadership negotiations, which will only proceed if aimed at forming a government

Politics | November 25, 2024, Monday // 13:03

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening EU-Vietnam Cooperation

President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam

Politics » Diplomacy | November 25, 2024, Monday // 09:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria