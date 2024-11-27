"I Was Ordered to Destroy Ukrainian Civilians": Russian Nuclear Officer Breaks Silence

November 26, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: "I Was Ordered to Destroy Ukrainian Civilians": Russian Nuclear Officer Breaks Silence @Wikimedia Commons

A former Russian nuclear forces officer, Anton, has shared shocking details about his experiences guarding a nuclear weapons base during the initial days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, reports the BBC. According to Anton, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, his unit was placed on full combat alert, marking the first time they were prepared to launch nuclear weapons. "We were ready to launch forces into the sea and air, and in theory, carry out a nuclear strike," he explained.

The base where Anton served was one of Russia’s most secure nuclear facilities, with strict protocols in place. It was not only a highly guarded site but also a place where soldiers undergo extensive training, including lie detector tests. Anton described the base as a "closed society" with no room for outsiders; even family visits required special clearance from the FSB, Russia’s security service, and a months-long request process. He recalled that his unit had a reaction time of just two minutes during training exercises, a testament to the heightened security measures. Despite these preparations, the combat alert status was lifted after two to three weeks.

For Anton and his comrades, the war was a strange and isolated experience. They weren’t directly involved in the fighting, as their duty was to secure the nuclear arsenal, but they were under the watchful eye of Russian state TV for updates. The secrecy surrounding the base was strict, and Anton’s role was to ensure that his soldiers didn’t bring personal phones, a measure to maintain the base’s security.

Russia’s nuclear arsenal, consisting of thousands of warheads, remains operational and is continuously maintained, Anton emphasized, dismissing claims by Western experts who suggested that some of Russia’s weapons might be outdated or nonfunctional. The reality, he argued, is that Russia maintains an enormous nuclear arsenal, with a constant combat patrol involving land, sea, and air forces.

However, Anton’s time in the nuclear forces took a dramatic turn when he was given what he described as a “criminal order.” He was instructed to conduct lectures telling his soldiers that Ukrainian civilians were combatants and should be destroyed, a directive he refused to follow, citing it as a war crime. His refusal led to his transfer to a regular assault brigade, where soldiers are often sent as the first wave into battle. Deserters have reported that soldiers who oppose the war are used as "cannon fodder" in these units.

Anton's resistance cost him dearly. Before he could be sent to the front lines, he signed a declaration refusing to participate in the war, which led to a criminal case being opened against him. Subsequently, he fled Russia with the help of a volunteer organization that supports deserters. He explained that had he attempted to escape directly from the nuclear facility, the FSB would have stopped him, but his transfer to a regular unit gave him the opportunity to leave without immediate detection.

Anton has since remained in hiding, cautious of the continued search by Russian authorities. He refrains from contact with former colleagues at the nuclear base to avoid putting them at risk. Despite being out of the country, he fears for his safety, knowing that the risk of being tracked or killed is high for those who assist other soldiers in fleeing the war.

In the broader context of the war, Anton’s story is one of many similar accounts of Russian soldiers who oppose the invasion. According to the volunteer organization “Idite Lesom” (translated as “Go by the Forest”), the number of deserters seeking help has significantly increased, with 350 individuals reportedly trying to flee every month. However, the risks for these soldiers are growing, as some have been killed or forcibly returned to Russia. Despite these dangers, Anton remains determined to help others escape the conflict and shed light on the widespread discontent among Russian troops.

