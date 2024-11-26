Guns N' Roses Set to Rock Bulgaria in July 2025: Leaked Tour Information Reveals Sofia Date

Rock legends Guns N' Roses are expected to perform in Bulgaria on July 21, 2025, at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, according to information leaked from the website of global promoter Live Nation. The data, which surfaced on social media and fan groups, indicates that the band will be on a major European tour, with over 20 dates, including a performance in Belgrade three days prior, on July 18. While there has been no official confirmation from Bulgarian promoters, the leak suggests that ticket sales for the Sofia concert will begin on November 29, 2024.

The tour will see the iconic American rock band, known for their high-energy performances, returning to Europe for the first time since their 2023 American tour. Axl Rose, Slash, and the rest of the band are expected to showcase their timeless hits, continuing their legacy of electrifying shows. Guns N' Roses has performed at renowned venues across Europe in recent years, including Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany. They have also headlined festivals like Download and played iconic locations such as Wembley Stadium.

The band's recent activity includes plans for new recordings, as confirmed by bassist Duff McKagan. With a history of unforgettable concerts, their return to Europe is highly anticipated, particularly for fans in Bulgaria, where they last performed in 2017. The leaked information, though still unofficial, has sparked excitement among fans, with more details expected soon.

Guns N' Roses’ European tour will kick off in Istanbul on June 2, 2025, and will span several countries. The schedule includes stops in Coimbra, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Germany, among others. After their performance in Sofia, the band will continue their tour with dates in Vienna, Luxembourg, and Germany, concluding in Wacken on July 31. As of now, the Sofia concert remains one of the most highly anticipated stops, marking a significant event in the Bulgarian music scene.

The band's influence on rock music is undeniable, with their hits still resonating with fans worldwide. Their upcoming European tour promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers. While the official details of the Sofia concert have yet to be confirmed, the leaked tour information has fans eagerly awaiting the band's return to Bulgaria. The announcement of ticket sales on November 29 further fuels anticipation for what is expected to be one of the biggest rock events of the summer.

