Guns N' Roses Set to Rock Bulgaria in July 2025: Leaked Tour Information Reveals Sofia Date

Society | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:18
Bulgaria: Guns N' Roses Set to Rock Bulgaria in July 2025: Leaked Tour Information Reveals Sofia Date

Rock legends Guns N' Roses are expected to perform in Bulgaria on July 21, 2025, at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, according to information leaked from the website of global promoter Live Nation. The data, which surfaced on social media and fan groups, indicates that the band will be on a major European tour, with over 20 dates, including a performance in Belgrade three days prior, on July 18. While there has been no official confirmation from Bulgarian promoters, the leak suggests that ticket sales for the Sofia concert will begin on November 29, 2024.

The tour will see the iconic American rock band, known for their high-energy performances, returning to Europe for the first time since their 2023 American tour. Axl Rose, Slash, and the rest of the band are expected to showcase their timeless hits, continuing their legacy of electrifying shows. Guns N' Roses has performed at renowned venues across Europe in recent years, including Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany. They have also headlined festivals like Download and played iconic locations such as Wembley Stadium.

The band's recent activity includes plans for new recordings, as confirmed by bassist Duff McKagan. With a history of unforgettable concerts, their return to Europe is highly anticipated, particularly for fans in Bulgaria, where they last performed in 2017. The leaked information, though still unofficial, has sparked excitement among fans, with more details expected soon.

Guns N' Roses’ European tour will kick off in Istanbul on June 2, 2025, and will span several countries. The schedule includes stops in Coimbra, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Germany, among others. After their performance in Sofia, the band will continue their tour with dates in Vienna, Luxembourg, and Germany, concluding in Wacken on July 31. As of now, the Sofia concert remains one of the most highly anticipated stops, marking a significant event in the Bulgarian music scene.

The band's influence on rock music is undeniable, with their hits still resonating with fans worldwide. Their upcoming European tour promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers. While the official details of the Sofia concert have yet to be confirmed, the leaked tour information has fans eagerly awaiting the band's return to Bulgaria. The announcement of ticket sales on November 29 further fuels anticipation for what is expected to be one of the biggest rock events of the summer.

Sources:

  • Club Z
  • Z Rock
  • Live Nation
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: guns n' roses, rock, sofia

Related Articles:

BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

A car collided with a tram in Sofia on the evening of November 26, causing the tram to derail

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06

Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience

SOF Connect and Glavbolgarstroy Holding (GBS) inaugurated new outdoor parking facilities at Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36

Sofia Proposes Bus Stop Relocation to Improve Connectivity at Central Railway Station

Sofia is considering a proposal to reorganize bus stops around the Central Railway Station to improve connectivity and facilitate easier transfers between different modes of transportation

Society | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:12

Environmentalists Push for Year-Round Ban on Polluting Cars in Sofia

Environmental organization "For the Earth" has called for a permanent ban on the most polluting cars in the center of Sofia

Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 15:15

Sofia Mall Assault: Three Minors Arrested Following Attack on Employee

Three teenagers were detained following an attack on an employee at a shopping mall in Sofia

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Holiday Magic: Sofia Transforms with Christmas Markets, Lights, and Trees

Sofia will celebrate the holiday season with festive decorations spread across more than 50 locations throughout the city, creating a magical atmosphere for residents and visitors alike

Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 19:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Christmas Blockades Over Insurance Dispute

Taxi drivers in Bulgaria have warned of a nationwide blockade before the Christmas and New Year holidays if their demands for the restoration of civil liability insurance to previous levels are not met by December 15

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 12:05

Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Ogosta River, prompting an investigation by the Vratsa police

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

A car collided with a tram in Sofia on the evening of November 26, causing the tram to derail

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06

Bulgaria's Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Before Rainy Conditions Return

On November 27, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate west-northwesterly win

Society » Environment | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:21

Sofia Proposes Bus Stop Relocation to Improve Connectivity at Central Railway Station

Sofia is considering a proposal to reorganize bus stops around the Central Railway Station to improve connectivity and facilitate easier transfers between different modes of transportation

Society | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:12

Sunny Skies and Mild Winds Across Bulgaria on November 26

The weather in Bulgaria on November 26 is expected to be mostly sunny

Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 17:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria