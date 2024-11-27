The UK has secretly delivered dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, marking the first such delivery under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. This move took place weeks before the decision to allow Ukraine to target Russian territory with long-range Western missiles. The delivery occurred after Ukraine ran out of long-range missiles, prompting the UK to step in. While the exact number of missiles remains undisclosed for operational security reasons, Ukrainian forces have already used the Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia, including a military facility in the Kursk Oblast. UK officials have not confirmed the timing of the delivery but did discuss it at the G20 summit in Brazil, where Starmer reaffirmed his government's increased support for Ukraine.

On the battlefield, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU) intercepted communications between North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, revealing a chaotic retreat as North Korean troops, deployed by Russia, were hurriedly ordered to move back. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously confirmed that North Korean troops had suffered casualties in the region. The growing presence of North Korean forces in Russia’s war effort has raised concerns, with a surge of personnel arriving under the guise of "training." The United States has noted the integration challenges of these foreign troops within Russia’s military framework. Reports indicate that Russian and North Korean troops are preparing for a major counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast, with an estimated 50,000 troops set to engage.

Meanwhile, Russia has set a new record for drone launches, unleashing 188 UAVs on the night of 25-26 November. Despite air defence forces intercepting 76 drones, many others vanished due to electronic warfare measures. This record attack involved Iskander-M missiles and drones from multiple regions, including Kursk and Bryansk, and resulted in damage to critical infrastructure and residential buildings. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the scale of the assault indicates an intensification of Russia’s use of drones as part of its military strategy.

In a separate development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized NATO for openly discussing the possibility of preemptive strikes on Russian territory. This shift in NATO’s rhetoric, according to Lavrov, disregards diplomatic protocols and signals a more aggressive stance toward Russia. NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer had previously called for the production of more precision weapons for potential strikes on Russian targets. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response to these developments, stated that Russia would retaliate against Western aggression, using its newest hypersonic missiles against Ukraine's defense facilities.

The ongoing conflict has also seen a shift in military tactics due to the emergence of new weapons, particularly drones. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman, acknowledged that advancements in weaponry had altered traditional tactics and strategies. The widespread use of drones, alongside new missile systems and tanks, has reshaped the dynamics of modern warfare, pushing both sides to adapt to rapidly changing technological advancements.

Overview: The delivery of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine highlights the escalating support from Western nations, particularly the UK, which has quietly but significantly increased its aid to Ukraine under Starmer’s leadership. Meanwhile, the use of foreign troops, particularly North Koreans, on the Russian side points to the expanding international involvement in the conflict, with various nations contributing to the growing complexity of the war. Russia’s increasing reliance on drones and other advanced technologies underscores the changing nature of warfare, where new tools are reshaping both military strategies and international relations.

