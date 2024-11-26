Sofia Proposes Bus Stop Relocation to Improve Connectivity at Central Railway Station

Society | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:12
Bulgaria: Sofia Proposes Bus Stop Relocation to Improve Connectivity at Central Railway Station Central Railway Station entrance @Wikimedia Commons

Sofia is considering a proposal to reorganize bus stops around the Central Railway Station to improve connectivity and facilitate easier transfers between different modes of transportation. Boris Bonev, the chairman of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia" (WCC-DB-SS) group in the Sofia Municipal Council, along with councilor Gergin Borisov, have suggested moving the bus stop in front of the station’s entrance. If approved by the Sofia Municipal Council on Thursday, this plan would relocate buses 77, 78, 82, 85, 213, 285, 305, 404, and 413 to a local lane in front of the station. This proposal was already supported by the transport commission.

The newly proposed location, beneath the station’s large canopy, would offer enough space to accommodate at least two bus parking spots. The design aims to separate buses into two sections: one for buses heading north and another for those heading south. In addition to improving the flow of traffic, the plan is expected to enhance the working conditions for bus drivers, who will have access to rest areas away from the main traffic routes. These changes aim to improve the experience for passengers, especially those arriving at the station and transferring to public transport.

However, the proposal has drawn criticism from some quarters. Carlos Contrera, a municipal councilor from VMRO, has voiced concerns about the practicality of the plan. He argues that the local lane, which is not designed for heavy bus traffic, would likely cause congestion, delays, and traffic disruptions, especially when shared with taxis and private cars. Contrera also points out that the current bus stop, 125 meters from the station’s entrance, is already well-positioned to serve as a transfer point between buses and trams. Moving the stop would disrupt these transfers, potentially leading to longer wait times and confusion for passengers.

Furthermore, the proposal suggests altering the routes of bus lines A20 and A21, shortening them to stop at Lion's Bridge Square, as well as rerouting lines A77 and A82 through the Central Railway Station instead of their current routes via Opalchenska and Slivnitsa boulevards. Contrera questions whether these changes would genuinely improve the service or lead to further issues, such as unserved areas and insufficient analysis of potential impacts on transport flow.

Additionally, the proposal lacks a clear timeline for implementation, leaving open the possibility of delays in introducing these changes. Another concern is the transport ticket sales point, which currently serves passengers at the station's existing bus stop. There are uncertainties as to whether this service could be relocated to the new stop, given the limited space available. Despite these concerns, the proposed changes will be debated further, and decisions will be made following a more detailed analysis of the potential impact on traffic and passengers.

Sources:

  • Spasi Sofia
  • OFFNews
  • Focus
Tags: bus stops, Central Railway Station, sofia

