Risk of Power Outages in Western Bulgaria as Employees Resign Over Low Wages

Business » ENERGY | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Risk of Power Outages in Western Bulgaria as Employees Resign Over Low Wages @Pixabay

Tensions are mounting at Bulgaria's West Electricity Distribution Networks JCS (Elektrorazpredelitelni mreji Zapad AD) as numerous emergency team employees have submitted resignation applications, citing dissatisfaction with low salaries. The resignations pose a serious risk of prolonged power outages in ten regions just before the holiday season. Despite company claims that only ten resignation applications have been submitted across its 3,000-strong workforce, employees contest this, alleging hundreds of applications have been filed and accusing the company of downplaying the issue.

Some workers who submitted their resignations have been prematurely dismissed. Among them is Emil Preshelkov, who claims his dismissal was intended to intimidate others into withdrawing their applications. In front of bTV media, Preshelkov stated that photographic evidence and records show a much higher number of resignation applications than the company acknowledges, emphasizing that more than 300 workers are ready to leave. His dismissal, along with four others, has further escalated tensions among the remaining staff.

Emergency teams across 22 operational centers are at the heart of the dispute. Employees argue that their work involves high risks and specialized skills, yet their salaries remain below 1,500 leva per month (750 euros), even with overtime. This disparity has fueled widespread dissatisfaction, with workers insisting on dialogue with management to address their grievances. Instead, they claim management has resorted to dismissals as a pressure tactic.

The impact of these resignations could be significant. According to former employees, the lack of emergency teams will leave many regions vulnerable to extended power outages in case of accidents. "Half of Southwestern Bulgaria will have to rely on the few remaining colleagues who haven’t resigned, meaning people could be left without electricity for several days," said dismissed worker Ivan Belchev.

The company has dismissed these concerns, asserting that there is no indication of increased staff turnover or risk to electricity supply. However, employees from regions like Razlog and Montana refute this, reporting widespread dissatisfaction and a lack of resolution. The situation remains critical, with employees standing firm on their decision to resign unless their concerns are addressed.

Background:
The crisis at West Electricity Distribution Networks has its roots in long-standing grievances over low wages and poor working conditions. Emergency team workers, whose roles require both high qualifications and physical risks, have repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate compensation. Until now, management has largely ignored these issues, but the recent wave of resignations has brought the matter to the forefront. Adding to the tension, some dismissed workers have accused the company of suppressing dissent by targeting those who have spoken publicly. The situation has highlighted deeper systemic issues in the sector, with unresolved labor disputes threatening essential services for thousands of households.

Sources:

  • bTV
  • DUNAVMOST.com
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: resignations, power, electriciy

Related Articles:

Massive Power Outage Hits 10 Sofia Neighborhoods After Substation Fire

|

Ukraine Faces Emergency Blackout as Russian Attacks Target Power Plants

|

EU to Supply Emergency Power to Ukraine Amidst Russian Airstrikes

|

Russian Airstrikes Leave Over One Million Ukrainians Without Power

|

Xi Jinping's Tightening Grip: Challenges Mount

|

Snow-Induced Power Outages Hit 20 Villages in Smolyan

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

EBRD Finances Bulgaria’s Largest Merchant Solar Plant to Boost Green Energy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a loan of up to 50 million euros for Tenevo Solar Technologies EAD to build and operate a solar photovoltaic plant in southeastern Bulgaria

Business » Energy | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:11

Lukoil Denies Sale of Neftohim Burgas, Dismisses Reports of Talks with Qatar-British Consortium

The owner of the Burgas-based oil refinery, Lukoil Neftohim, through its parent company Litasco

Business » Energy | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:48

Russian Oil Giant Lukoil to Exit Bulgaria, Sells Refinery to New Consortium

Russian energy giant Lukoil has announced plans to sell its largest asset in the Balkans

Business » Energy | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28

Westinghouse, Hyundai to Design AP1000® Reactors for Bulgaria

On November 5, 2024, Westinghouse Electric Company, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., and "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" EAD signed a contract in Sofia to initiate engineering services

Business » Energy | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 09:52

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Signs Engineering Deal with Hyundai and Westinghouse

An engineering contract for the construction of new nuclear facilities at Site No. 2 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant is set to be signed today with Hyundai and Westinghouse

Business » Energy | November 4, 2024, Monday // 09:53

Bulgaria's November Gas Prices Rise by 8%

Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has set the November price of natural gas at 68.69 leva per megawatt-hour

Business » Energy | November 1, 2024, Friday // 18:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria