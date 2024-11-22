Risk of Power Outages in Western Bulgaria as Employees Resign Over Low Wages

Tensions are mounting at Bulgaria's West Electricity Distribution Networks JCS (Elektrorazpredelitelni mreji Zapad AD) as numerous emergency team employees have submitted resignation applications, citing dissatisfaction with low salaries. The resignations pose a serious risk of prolonged power outages in ten regions just before the holiday season. Despite company claims that only ten resignation applications have been submitted across its 3,000-strong workforce, employees contest this, alleging hundreds of applications have been filed and accusing the company of downplaying the issue.

Some workers who submitted their resignations have been prematurely dismissed. Among them is Emil Preshelkov, who claims his dismissal was intended to intimidate others into withdrawing their applications. In front of bTV media, Preshelkov stated that photographic evidence and records show a much higher number of resignation applications than the company acknowledges, emphasizing that more than 300 workers are ready to leave. His dismissal, along with four others, has further escalated tensions among the remaining staff.

Emergency teams across 22 operational centers are at the heart of the dispute. Employees argue that their work involves high risks and specialized skills, yet their salaries remain below 1,500 leva per month (750 euros), even with overtime. This disparity has fueled widespread dissatisfaction, with workers insisting on dialogue with management to address their grievances. Instead, they claim management has resorted to dismissals as a pressure tactic.

The impact of these resignations could be significant. According to former employees, the lack of emergency teams will leave many regions vulnerable to extended power outages in case of accidents. "Half of Southwestern Bulgaria will have to rely on the few remaining colleagues who haven’t resigned, meaning people could be left without electricity for several days," said dismissed worker Ivan Belchev.

The company has dismissed these concerns, asserting that there is no indication of increased staff turnover or risk to electricity supply. However, employees from regions like Razlog and Montana refute this, reporting widespread dissatisfaction and a lack of resolution. The situation remains critical, with employees standing firm on their decision to resign unless their concerns are addressed.

The crisis at West Electricity Distribution Networks has its roots in long-standing grievances over low wages and poor working conditions. Emergency team workers, whose roles require both high qualifications and physical risks, have repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate compensation. Until now, management has largely ignored these issues, but the recent wave of resignations has brought the matter to the forefront. Adding to the tension, some dismissed workers have accused the company of suppressing dissent by targeting those who have spoken publicly. The situation has highlighted deeper systemic issues in the sector, with unresolved labor disputes threatening essential services for thousands of households.

