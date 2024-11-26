Trump Plans Steep Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, Sparking Trade War Concerns

World | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 08:23
Bulgaria: Trump Plans Steep Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, Sparking Trade War Concerns

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to impose steep tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, raising concerns of potential trade wars with some of the United States' largest trading partners. The tariffs, which Trump promises to implement through an executive order on January 20, his first day in office, would include a 25% levy on all goods from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on top of existing tariffs for Chinese imports.

Trump has tied the tariffs on Canada and Mexico to issues of border security, including drug and migrant flows, calling for immediate action to address what he termed "ridiculously open borders." Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump reiterated his pledge to put America first, stating that the tariffs were necessary to protect American jobs and industries. The move is part of a broader economic agenda he unveiled during his campaign.

The proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico appear to conflict with the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which Trump himself signed into law in 2020. The agreement established largely tariff-free trade among the three nations, with Canada and Mexico heavily reliant on U.S. markets. In 2023, over 83% of Mexico’s exports and 75% of Canada’s exports were destined for the United States. Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced, mutually beneficial relationship, noting Canada’s critical role in supplying energy resources to its southern neighbor.

In response to the proposed tariffs, the Chinese government expressed concerns about escalating tensions. Beijing’s embassy in Washington warned that a trade war would harm both nations, emphasizing the mutually beneficial nature of U.S.-China economic cooperation. China's Ministry of Commerce has also introduced new measures to bolster foreign trade, reflecting growing unease among Chinese exporters who have accelerated efforts to relocate production to Southeast Asia and other regions to mitigate potential disruptions.

China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, cautioned that U.S. trade policies could have far-reaching implications, affecting not only bilateral relations but also global dynamics. He highlighted the importance of cooperation, stating that economic tensions would lead to losses on both sides and impact partnerships with other countries, including Australia.

Trump’s trade agenda has also drawn criticism from European officials. Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France and a European Central Bank board member, warned that the proposed tariffs could spur inflation in the United States and slow global economic growth. Villeroy noted that protectionist policies typically erode consumer purchasing power, suggesting that American consumers would ultimately bear the burden of the tariffs.

As Trump’s rhetoric on tariffs intensifies, concerns about the broader economic impact continue to mount. His proposal to impose tariffs of 10% or more on all imported goods aligns with his goal of reducing the U.S. trade deficit. However, experts warn of potential unintended consequences, including disruptions to global trade and the possibility of economic slowdowns in the United States, China, and Europe.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tariffs, canada, Mexico, Trump

Related Articles:

Bitcoin Rockets Toward $100K as Trump’s Pro-Crypto Era Begins

Bitcoin approached the 100,000 dollar mark on Thursday, fueled by investor optimism about a potentially more favorable regulatory landscape under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump

Business | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

China's Economic Outlook Dimmed as Trump Set to Impose 40% Tariffs by 2025

According to a Reuters poll of over 50 economists conducted between November 13-20, the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump could impose tariffs on Chinese imports nearing 40% by early 2025

World | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:08

Sean Duffy Tapped by Trump for Secretary of Transportation Position

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nomination of Sean Duffy for the position of Secretary of Transportation

World | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:08

Brendan Carr Named FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Brendan Carr as the new Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission

World | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:17

Russia Open to Ukraine Peace Talks Led by Trump

Russia is open to talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:57

Trump Appoints Key Cabinet Members, Pledges Swift Transition After White House Meeting with Biden

The newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, was welcomed to the White House by the outgoing president, Joe Biden, who congratulated him on his election victory

World | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Europe Faces Record Cold Winter as Ukraine War Pushes Energy Prices Soaring

Europe is heading into its coldest winter since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with temperatures expected to stay below the levels seen in the past two years,

World » EU | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 12:13

Russia Rules Out Frontline Freeze, Demands Ukraine's Surrender

Russia has reinforced its stance against freezing the current frontline in Ukraine or reaching a compromise, insisting on Ukraine’s complete surrender

World » Ukraine | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:38

Political Instability in Bulgaria Impacts North Macedonia’s EU Aspirations

Aleksandar Nikoloski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, stated that the country’s challenges in advancing EU accession talks stem not from major EU players like France

World » Southeast Europe | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:27

Israel and Hezbollah Reach Ceasefire Deal Amid Months of Conflict

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, facilitated by the United States and France, came into effect early this morning.

World | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:16

UK and France Differ on Sending Troops to Ukraine

The idea of sending troops to Ukraine remains a divisive issue between Britain and France.

World » Ukraine | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:06

Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria Is Not Imposing New Conditions on North Macedonia

Bulgaria has made it clear that it is not setting any additional conditions for North Macedonia’s European Union membership negotiations

World » Southeast Europe | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria