Study Reveals Rising Political Pressure on Bulgarian Journalists in 2024

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Study Reveals Rising Political Pressure on Bulgarian Journalists in 2024

A recent study by the Association of European JournalistsBulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has highlighted significant political pressure on journalists in the country, marking a concerning rise in challenges to press freedom. The seventh consecutive survey, conducted in 2024, reports that Bulgarian journalists continue to face intense stress at work, with political influence over the media reaching new heights. According to Dr. Iliya Valkov, a member of the AEJ-Bulgaria Board and the study's author, this environment is shaped by the political instability stemming from continuous elections. He pointed out that these elections have led to both verbal and physical aggression against journalists, notably during the October 2024 elections.

The survey paints a grim picture of the media landscape in Bulgaria, where the majority of respondents rate freedom of speech as “average.” While there has been a slight increase in positive assessments of press freedom, a decrease in negative ratings, and a reduction in self-censorship, significant issues persist. These include media concentration, opaque ownership, the merger of economic and political interests, a lack of union protection, and insufficient professional training for journalists. The report also revealed that 77.2% of participants reported political pressure as the most common form of stress in their work.

The increase in political pressure comes at a time when regional journalism is vanishing, and information deserts are expanding, particularly outside of Sofia. Orlin Spasov, a media expert at the Media Democracy Foundation, notes that, although the media environment had been stabilizing in recent years, political entities have begun to regain influence, further heightening the pressure on journalists. This regression is evident as political forces once again attempt to control the media narrative.

For the first time, the AEJ-Bulgaria survey has included an analysis of stress in the media. A staggering 80% of respondents indicated that they frequently experience stress, with many journalists overwhelmed by daily events, including tragic incidents and human suffering. The majority (80%) also agreed that media employers should provide professional support to help manage stress, as the profession increasingly takes a toll on journalists' mental health.

The survey’s findings also address the growing prevalence of defamation against journalists and the increasing self-censorship among media professionals. While political pressure has surged, so too have threats of legal action, including SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) cases. These cases, designed to silence critics, represent a serious risk to journalistic independence, with 43% of respondents reporting personal exposure to unlawful pressure. The study shows that, overall, nearly 60% of journalists report coercion either directly or through observation of their colleagues’ experiences.

AEJ-Bulgaria’s research underlines that, despite some improvements, the media environment in Bulgaria continues to deteriorate due to economic pressures, low pay, and a lack of protection from media owners. As Spasov pointed out, these factors are contributing to the degradation of journalistic quality and further restricting freedom of speech. In a new development, the study revealed that disinformation is no longer just a foreign issue but is now being propagated by Bulgarian media, influenced by politicians and campaigns around topics such as migration, the euro, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The survey, which was conducted between May 3 and June 17, 2024, had 206 participants, including journalists, editors, producers, media owners, and experts. It was completed voluntarily on the AEJ-Bulgaria website and the research platform of sociological agency "Alfa Research." While the survey offers a snapshot of the current media landscape, it does not claim to be an exhaustive representation of the entire sector in Bulgaria

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, journalists, pressure, media

Related Articles:

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Christmas Blockades Over Insurance Dispute

Taxi drivers in Bulgaria have warned of a nationwide blockade before the Christmas and New Year holidays if their demands for the restoration of civil liability insurance to previous levels are not met by December 15

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 12:05

Political Instability in Bulgaria Impacts North Macedonia’s EU Aspirations

Aleksandar Nikoloski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, stated that the country’s challenges in advancing EU accession talks stem not from major EU players like France

World » Southeast Europe | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:27

Bulgaria's Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Before Rainy Conditions Return

On November 27, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate west-northwesterly win

Society » Environment | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:21

Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria Is Not Imposing New Conditions on North Macedonia

Bulgaria has made it clear that it is not setting any additional conditions for North Macedonia’s European Union membership negotiations

World » Southeast Europe | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17

Borislav Sarafov Approved for Chief Prosecutor Role as Bulgaria Faces Judicial Protests

Borislav Sarafov has been deemed eligible for the role of Bulgaria's chief prosecutor by two committees within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06

Hamas Suspects Charged Over European Weapons Depots, Including Bulgaria

German federal prosecutors have brought charges against four suspected members of Hamas, accusing them of involvement in establishing and managing weapons depots across Europe

World | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Ban on Paper Ballots

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has proposed a bill to amend the Electoral Code, which includes the removal of paper ballots

Politics | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:20

Slavi Trifonov: Boyko, Don’t Run for Elections Again!

Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), took to social media to criticize Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, after the latter expressed frustration with the state of Bulgarian politics

Politics | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Borislav Sarafov Approved for Chief Prosecutor Role as Bulgaria Faces Judicial Protests

Borislav Sarafov has been deemed eligible for the role of Bulgaria's chief prosecutor by two committees within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06

Bulgaria’s Political Crisis Deepens: Borissov Steps Back from PM Bid

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has announced his decision to withdraw as a candidate for prime minister and plans to return the first mandate to form a government

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:44

Borissov: A GERB-Led Government Key to Bulgaria's Eurozone and Schengen Goals

GERB has designated representatives to organize leadership negotiations, which will only proceed if aimed at forming a government

Politics | November 25, 2024, Monday // 13:03

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening EU-Vietnam Cooperation

President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam

Politics » Diplomacy | November 25, 2024, Monday // 09:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria