Study Reveals Rising Political Pressure on Bulgarian Journalists in 2024

A recent study by the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has highlighted significant political pressure on journalists in the country, marking a concerning rise in challenges to press freedom. The seventh consecutive survey, conducted in 2024, reports that Bulgarian journalists continue to face intense stress at work, with political influence over the media reaching new heights. According to Dr. Iliya Valkov, a member of the AEJ-Bulgaria Board and the study's author, this environment is shaped by the political instability stemming from continuous elections. He pointed out that these elections have led to both verbal and physical aggression against journalists, notably during the October 2024 elections.

The survey paints a grim picture of the media landscape in Bulgaria, where the majority of respondents rate freedom of speech as “average.” While there has been a slight increase in positive assessments of press freedom, a decrease in negative ratings, and a reduction in self-censorship, significant issues persist. These include media concentration, opaque ownership, the merger of economic and political interests, a lack of union protection, and insufficient professional training for journalists. The report also revealed that 77.2% of participants reported political pressure as the most common form of stress in their work.

The increase in political pressure comes at a time when regional journalism is vanishing, and information deserts are expanding, particularly outside of Sofia. Orlin Spasov, a media expert at the Media Democracy Foundation, notes that, although the media environment had been stabilizing in recent years, political entities have begun to regain influence, further heightening the pressure on journalists. This regression is evident as political forces once again attempt to control the media narrative.

For the first time, the AEJ-Bulgaria survey has included an analysis of stress in the media. A staggering 80% of respondents indicated that they frequently experience stress, with many journalists overwhelmed by daily events, including tragic incidents and human suffering. The majority (80%) also agreed that media employers should provide professional support to help manage stress, as the profession increasingly takes a toll on journalists' mental health.

The survey’s findings also address the growing prevalence of defamation against journalists and the increasing self-censorship among media professionals. While political pressure has surged, so too have threats of legal action, including SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) cases. These cases, designed to silence critics, represent a serious risk to journalistic independence, with 43% of respondents reporting personal exposure to unlawful pressure. The study shows that, overall, nearly 60% of journalists report coercion either directly or through observation of their colleagues’ experiences.

AEJ-Bulgaria’s research underlines that, despite some improvements, the media environment in Bulgaria continues to deteriorate due to economic pressures, low pay, and a lack of protection from media owners. As Spasov pointed out, these factors are contributing to the degradation of journalistic quality and further restricting freedom of speech. In a new development, the study revealed that disinformation is no longer just a foreign issue but is now being propagated by Bulgarian media, influenced by politicians and campaigns around topics such as migration, the euro, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The survey, which was conducted between May 3 and June 17, 2024, had 206 participants, including journalists, editors, producers, media owners, and experts. It was completed voluntarily on the AEJ-Bulgaria website and the research platform of sociological agency "Alfa Research." While the survey offers a snapshot of the current media landscape, it does not claim to be an exhaustive representation of the entire sector in Bulgaria