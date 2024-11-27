Bulgaria Prepares for Schengen: Flexible Controls on Romanian Border

Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen area is set to bring a tailored approach to border controls with Romania, focusing on flexibility and targeted inspections. This strategy aims to enhance security without hindering tourism, commerce, or daily travel. Below are key developments, policies, and implications surrounding the upcoming changes.

Flexible Border Controls

Customized Approach : Bulgaria and Romania will independently decide how and where to conduct border controls. This follows the principles of the Schengen Borders Code, which allows internal discretion for border management. For the first six months after accession, controls will remain on the Bulgarian-Romanian border but will be discretionary, not systematic. Checks may take place at border crossings or several kilometers inland, as is the practice in some EU regions like the German-French border near Kehl.

Risk-Based Checks : Only vehicles and individuals identified as high-risk will be stopped, ensuring efficient border management while combating cross-border crime. Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov of the Bulgarian Border Police emphasized this approach is designed to avoid disruptions for travelers, tourists, and businesses.



Infrastructure and Logistics

Traffic Flow Improvements : Infrastructure at bridges and ferries, which currently causes delays, will be optimized. Scales for weighing heavy vehicles will remain in place, but updated traffic management software aims to reduce congestion.

New Ferry Line: Bulgaria is prepared to open a new ferry line with Romania, though delays on the Romanian side have stalled progress. Cooperation between the two countries remains strong, with both sides working to resolve logistical challenges.

Broader Operational Changes

Reorganization of Border Police : Bulgaria plans to overhaul its Border Police operations by integrating customs and border control services. Resources will be reallocated to address external border security and other high-priority areas. Zlatanov clarified that no layoffs are planned; instead, the focus will be on enhancing efficiency.

Political and Diplomatic Progress

Romania ’s Support : Romania has played a pivotal role in supporting Bulgaria ’s Schengen bid, contributing to recent advancements. Former Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev commended Romania ’s efforts, highlighting their role in accelerating Bulgaria ’s Schengen readiness.

EU-Level Agreements : Bulgaria , Romania , Hungary, and Austria recently signed an agreement outlining transitional measures, including maintaining temporary border controls for six months after Schengen accession. The Bulgarian-Greek border , however, will see immediate removal of checks, reflecting confidence in the region’s border security.

Dutch Parliamentary Approval: Sources in The Hague indicated no expected opposition from the Dutch parliament regarding Bulgaria’s membership. Parliamentary approval is required ahead of the December 12 Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting, which is expected to finalize the decision.

Implications for Migration and Security

Migration Concerns : While Austria continues to voice concerns about migration, Bulgaria has worked to address these through enhanced border security. Additional support, including deploying joint border teams from Austria, Hungary, and Romania , is aimed at strengthening Bulgaria ’s external borders with Turkey.

Balanced Border Policies : The discretionary checks are intended to target risks such as drug trafficking and human smuggling without disrupting legitimate travel. Efforts to ensure seamless travel for tourists and businesses underline Bulgaria ’s commitment to maintaining its role as a reliable partner within Schengen.



Next Steps

Bulgaria ’s and Romania ’s full accession to Schengen is likely to begin on January 1, 2025 , following the Justice and Home Affairs Council’s decision on December 12, 2024 .

Background

Bulgaria and Romania’s long-awaited entry into the Schengen Area was partially achieved on 31 March 2024. The date marked a significant milestone for both countries as internal air and sea borders no longer required controls.

The decision was endorsed in December 2023, following years of preparation. This development is a result of the nations’ persistent efforts to meet the required standards, including enhancing border security and tackling cross-border crime and migration.

European Commission’s Support : The European Commission strongly welcomed the historic decision, recognizing Bulgaria and Romania ’s high level of commitment to Schengen requirements. This includes the successful implementation of pilot projects aimed at accelerating asylum procedures and improving border security.

Increased Cooperation: Alongside their Schengen accession, Bulgaria and Romania have further demonstrated their commitment by launching Cooperation Frameworks in early 2024. These frameworks were designed to reinforce joint border and migration controls, contributing to the broader European effort to address security challenges at external borders. Additionally, a regional initiative on police cooperation was established, involving nations such as Austria, Greece, Hungary, and Slovakia. This initiative aims to combat cross-border crime and tackle other security challenges along the Western Balkan and Eastern Mediterranean routes.

Historical Context

Bulgaria and Romania have been preparing for full Schengen membership for years. Back in 2011, the European Commission confirmed that both countries had met all the necessary criteria to join the Schengen Area. However, political and security concerns, particularly related to migration, had delayed their full integration.

The Schengen Area, which began as an intergovernmental project in 1985 between five countries—Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands—has since expanded to include most European Union (EU) members. It now stands as the world’s largest area of free movement, covering 27 EU countries and four non-EU members. The elimination of internal border controls has been one of the EU’s most significant achievements, not only promoting the free movement of people but also providing considerable economic benefits to its members.

Economic Benefits: The Schengen Area significantly boosts Europe’s economy by allowing goods, services, and workers to move freely across borders without delays. This has made the region more attractive for both business and tourism, further integrating the economies of member states.

Bulgaria and Romania’s Contribution to EU Security

Both countries have continuously proven their commitment to EU security, particularly in terms of border protection. As key members in safeguarding the Schengen Area’s external borders, they have consistently worked to address migration challenges and prevent cross-border crime. Their role in ensuring the security of the EU’s borders has been fundamental in preparing for their Schengen accession.

Through the regional police cooperation initiative, Bulgaria and Romania aim to continue their active role in tackling issues such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal migration—efforts that will benefit not only their own security but also that of the broader Schengen Area.

