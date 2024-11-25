17 Missing After Tourist Ship Sinks in the Red Sea

A tourist ship sank off the coast of Marsa Alam in the Red Sea, leaving 17 people missing, according to Egyptian media reports on Monday. The vessel, named Sea Story, had 45 people on board, including 31 tourists of various nationalities and 14 crew members. Rescuers have so far saved 28 individuals, while search efforts for the missing are ongoing, local authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred early Monday morning around 5:30 a.m. The crew reportedly sent out a distress signal as the ship neared Marsa Alam, a well-known tourist destination, before contact was lost and the ship vanished from radar. The Sea Story, a cruise ship built in 2022, was designed to carry up to 32 passengers. It was on a multi-day diving expedition, a popular activity in the Red Sea region, which is celebrated for its coral reefs and marine life.

The ship had departed from Porto Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday, intending to return to Hurghada Marina on November 29. At the time of its sinking, it was carrying 31 tourists and 14 crew members. The vessel, equipped with 18 double cabins, was specialized for diving trips to explore reefs and shipwreck sites in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is a major draw for Egypt's tourism sector, with its vibrant underwater ecosystems and historical wrecks attracting divers worldwide. Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the incident, and investigations are expected to follow the conclusion of the search and rescue operations.