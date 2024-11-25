Deployment of Troops to Ukraine Considered by Two European Nations

At least two European nations have reopened discussions about potentially deploying their troops or private military companies to the conflict in Ukraine. The French newspaper Le Monde reports that these talks have been prompted by concerns over the possible election of Donald Trump as US President, which could lead to a cessation of American military aid to Kyiv.

The renewed dialogue is reportedly between France and the United Kingdom. Discussions were revived during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Paris. According to a British military source quoted by Le Monde, the talks focus on bolstering defense cooperation to form a strong European core dedicated to supporting Ukraine and broader European security.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, in a recent BBC interview, stated that France is not ruling out any options, emphasizing that there should be no "red lines" when it comes to aiding Kyiv. Earlier this year, in February, French President Emmanuel Macron indicated that the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine should not be dismissed, a sentiment he reiterated in May. However, these remarks were met with denials from NATO, the US, and key European allies, who affirmed that no such plans were in place.

Le Monde also highlights that while France’s Ministry of Defense and the Élysée Palace have yet to approve the deployment of regular forces or private contractors to Ukraine, proposals for such measures have reportedly been under consideration for months. One such proposal involves Défense Conseil International (DCI), a key operator of the French Ministry of Defense responsible for managing arms export contracts and military training programs. The French state holds a 55% stake in DCI.

The ongoing war, now in its third year following Russia's large-scale invasion, continues to push European leaders to explore new avenues of military and strategic support for Ukraine amid evolving geopolitical uncertainties.