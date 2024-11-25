Chief Commissioner Zlatanov: Bulgaria Ready to Fulfill Schengen Obligations

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate "Border Police," assured that Bulgaria will fully meet its obligations even after gaining Schengen membership by land. Speaking about the upcoming reorganization at the Danube Bridge-Giurgiu checkpoint, he emphasized the country’s preparedness for the transition.

Zlatanov expressed confidence in a positive outcome on December 12, explaining that for the first six months after entering Schengen, border controls will remain but will be risk-based. This approach allows authorities to exercise discretion in document checks, aiming to minimize disruptions for businesses and families. "We may check documents selectively, based on risk analysis," Zlatanov said, adding that the current system is already functioning effectively. He highlighted a recent operation at the Vidin-Calafat bridge where 40 kilograms of cocaine were seized from hidden compartments based on risk assessments.

To adapt to the changes, Bulgaria will reorganize and strengthen its operational units, focusing on analysis and risk assessment at external borders. Zlatanov assured that no layoffs would occur, but work models would undergo significant transformation. Units specializing in operational and investigative activities will be enhanced, and customs officers will be redirected to priority areas to maintain efficiency.

The briefing followed recent agreements indicating Austria’s willingness to lift its veto, with January 1 set as the likely date for Bulgaria and Romania to become full Schengen members. At a quadrilateral meeting in Budapest, attended by interior ministers from Hungary, Austria, Bulgaria, and Romania, along with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, the abolition of land border controls between Bulgaria, Romania, and Schengen countries was discussed. Enhanced surveillance along the borders of the two countries will remain during the initial transition period.

Zlatanov and his counterparts from Romania and Hungary, along with the Executive Director of FRONTEX, are set to visit Bucharest to discuss further measures. Enhanced cooperation and compensatory measures, including at the Austro-Hungarian and Austrian-German borders, were also topics of discussion. Bulgaria’s commitment to fulfilling Schengen obligations and ensuring seamless integration remains clear, according to Zlatanov.