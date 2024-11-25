Von der Leyen Honors Bulgarian Victim as Domestic Violence Reports Double in 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Bulgarian Debora Mihaylova in her address for the International Day against Violence against Women. Mihaylova, who suffered a brutal attack with a dummy knife, was named alongside victims from Italy and France to highlight the personal stories behind statistics on violence. Von der Leyen emphasized that one in three women will experience violence in their lifetime and stressed the need for refuge, justice, and support for survivors.

The President underlined that sharing victims' stories is essential to breaking the silence and ending violence. She declared solidarity with the victims, urging collective action every day, not just on this occasion.

In Bulgaria, reports of domestic violence have surged. Data from various regions highlights a stark rise in cases compared to 2023. The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas reported a doubling of domestic violence incidents in the first 10 months of 2024. The increase is attributed to easier reporting processes, victims’ growing confidence in seeking help, and legislative changes that simplify the initiation of legal proceedings.

In Burgas alone, 375 pre-trial proceedings were initiated by October 2024, compared to 107 in the same period of 2023. Chief Commissioner Marin Dimitrov from the Security Police noted that detainees in such cases rose significantly—from 146 in 2023 to 418 this year. The Burgas Regional Prosecutor's Office observed a rise in newly initiated proceedings, reporting 531 cases since January.

Stara Zagora also reported a rise in expedited proceedings for domestic violence cases, with 84 initiated by October 2024, up from 52 in 2023. Orders for immediate and permanent protection showed a similar upward trend. Commissioner Anton Ivanov explained that while the number of domestic violence incidents has remained steady, procedural changes have made addressing them more effective.

In Smolyan, protection orders increased by 60% compared to 2023. Chief Inspector Anton Hadzhiychev reported that over 20% of perpetrators in the region were women, with most cases involving psychological harassment rather than physical abuse. A national database to track domestic violence cases is expected to be operational in December, further improving monitoring and enforcement.

Other regions, including Gabrovo and Yambol, also reported a rise in domestic violence incidents. In Gabrovo, 93 protection orders were issued by October 2024, with police highlighting cases involving both men and women as victims. In Yambol, police registered a 15% increase in domestic violence reports compared to 2023. The district's crisis center has assisted over 140 victims since mid-2022, with nearly half being children.

Authorities stress the need for victims to recognize their situation and seek help. However, challenges remain, as many victims withdraw their complaints, leading to terminated proceedings. Efforts to address domestic violence include awareness campaigns, legislative reforms, and improving access to support services, aiming to protect survivors and prevent further abuse.