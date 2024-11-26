Sunny Skies and Mild Winds Across Bulgaria on November 26

The weather in Bulgaria on November 26 is expected to be mostly sunny. Temperatures during the day will range from 7°C to 12°C, with Sofia reaching around 10°C. The morning will see lows between -1°C and 1°C. A light southerly wind will prevail, shifting to a northwesterly direction in the evening.

The Black Sea coast will also experience sunny weather, though some areas may face reduced visibility. A light southwesterly wind is anticipated, with daytime highs between 8°C and 10°C. The sea water temperature will remain between 12°C and 13°C.

In the mountains, the day will be mostly sunny as well. Winds will be moderate to strong from the northwest. Temperatures will peak at around 7°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 4°C at 2,000 meters.