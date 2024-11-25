Man Detained for Killing Father, Injuring Mother in Bulgarian Village

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 13:24
Bulgaria: Man Detained for Killing Father, Injuring Mother in Bulgarian Village

In the Sliven village of Sotirya, a man with a history of mental illness has been detained after killing his father and severely injuring his mother in their home. The circumstances leading to the violent incident remain unclear.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, reportedly used a metal pipe to fatally assault his 76-year-old father and inflicted multiple injuries on his 70-year-old mother. The woman was rushed to a hospital in Sliven, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the suspect himself contacted the police to report the crime. Authorities have initiated pre-trial proceedings to investigate the case.

