Borissov: A GERB-Led Government Key to Bulgaria's Eurozone and Schengen Goals

Politics | November 25, 2024, Monday // 13:03
GERB has designated representatives to organize leadership negotiations, which will only proceed if aimed at forming a government. The party’s executive committee decided this after assessing the recent positions of “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB). According to GERB, there is no visible readiness from WCC-DB to establish a majority or agree on a parliamentary speaker.

Boyko Borissov, GERB's leader, emphasized that his party would not yield on the prime ministerial position, reiterating his view that he should assume the role to help Bulgaria advance toward Schengen and eurozone membership. Borissov proposed a formula where WCC-DB would provide the parliamentary speaker, while GERB would nominate the prime minister. He also noted his compromise in stepping back from the parliamentary speaker position in favor of Democratic Bulgaria leader Atanas Atanasov.

Borissov stated that forming a government is still possible, excluding “DPS - New Beginning,” APS, and “Revival” from the ruling coalition, leaving them in opposition. He dismissed the notion of engaging in public spectacle negotiations, stating he would attend leadership meetings only if they serve a clear purpose.

Daniel Mitov, a senior GERB member, expressed concern about preparations for another early election, accusing WCC-DB of maneuvering to install an alternative caretaker prime minister rather than focusing on governance. He reiterated GERB’s commitment to productive talks aimed at forming a stable majority. Mitov also criticized WCC-DB for allegedly seeking alliances with Revival and TISP, warning this could lead to a fragmented government.

Borissov highlighted the urgency of forming a government by December 12 to ensure a 3% budget deficit and pave the way for eurozone accession by March. He shared discussions with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev about green energy projects, emphasizing Bulgaria’s potential role in regional energy initiatives. He warned that prolonged political stagnation could further mire the country in difficulties.

Addressing questions about his absence from negotiation meetings, Borissov clarified that he had participated in previous high-level talks but refused to engage in public confrontations. He stressed the importance of focusing on solutions rather than political theatrics, reiterating his proposal for a GERB prime minister and a WCC-DB parliamentary speaker as a possible path forward.

