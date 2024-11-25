Bulgaria to Decide Border Control Strategy with Romania Post-Schengen Entry

Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Decide Border Control Strategy with Romania Post-Schengen Entry

Bulgaria will independently determine the locations and methods of border control with Romania following its Schengen entry by land, according to diplomatic sources in Brussels shared with BNR.

Recently, Hungary, Austria, Bulgaria, and Romania signed an agreement designed to facilitate Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership. A key provision of this agreement states that border control on the Bulgarian-Romanian land border will remain in place for at least six months after the two countries join the Schengen area. In contrast, checks at the border with Greece will be abolished immediately.

This afternoon, the Director of the General Directorate of Border Police, Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, along with counterparts from Romania and Hungary and the Executive Director of FRONTEX, will visit the Danube Bridge border crossing between Ruse and Giurgiu. They are expected to provide details on the upcoming reorganization of operations at the crossing.

Meanwhile, debates in Strasbourg are set for Tuesday afternoon, where MEPs are expected to urge the Council of the European Union to expedite the process for Romania and Bulgaria’s full integration into the Schengen zone.

