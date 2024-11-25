Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend into Unconsciousness in Bulgarian Town

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious, in the town of Polski Trambesh, according to the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident occurred early yesterday morning, around 1:30 am, when a report was received by local authorities. Police arrived at the scene and found the man in a car with his girlfriend. It was determined that an argument had escalated between the couple, during which the man struck his girlfriend in the head. The blow caused her to lose consciousness temporarily.

The man, a resident of Byala, was taken into custody for 24 hours, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. Meanwhile, police in the Strazhitsa region are investigating a similar case involving a 40-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend after a domestic dispute. The woman suffered a cut on her palm, and pre-trial proceedings are also underway in this case.

The timing of these incidents coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed on November 25. The day, established by a UN resolution in 1999, serves to raise awareness about gender-based violence. In the Veliko Tarnovo region, several campaigns and initiatives to combat such crimes are being planned.