Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend into Unconsciousness in Bulgarian Town

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 11:25
Bulgaria: Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend into Unconsciousness in Bulgarian Town @Pixabay

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious, in the town of Polski Trambesh, according to the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident occurred early yesterday morning, around 1:30 am, when a report was received by local authorities. Police arrived at the scene and found the man in a car with his girlfriend. It was determined that an argument had escalated between the couple, during which the man struck his girlfriend in the head. The blow caused her to lose consciousness temporarily.

The man, a resident of Byala, was taken into custody for 24 hours, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. Meanwhile, police in the Strazhitsa region are investigating a similar case involving a 40-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend after a domestic dispute. The woman suffered a cut on her palm, and pre-trial proceedings are also underway in this case.

The timing of these incidents coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed on November 25. The day, established by a UN resolution in 1999, serves to raise awareness about gender-based violence. In the Veliko Tarnovo region, several campaigns and initiatives to combat such crimes are being planned.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: man, police, girlfriend

Related Articles:

Sofia Mall Assault: Three Minors Arrested Following Attack on Employee

Three teenagers were detained following an attack on an employee at a shopping mall in Sofia

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

Police Officer in Sofia Dies by Suicide After Controversial Shooting Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia early this morning, where a 34-year-old police officer took his own life while in uniform

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 14:12

Fatal Blasts Near Brazil’s Supreme Court Trigger Security Concerns Ahead of G20

Federal police in Brazil have launched an investigation following explosions in the capital that resulted in one fatality,

World | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:43

Two Bulgarian Nationals Arrested in Montenegro for Attempted Murder

Two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Podgorica, Montenegro, on suspicion of attempted murder

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:06

Radomir Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident Over Minor Dispute

Yesterday, in the Bulgarian town of Radomir, a woman was tragically killed after being struck on the head first with a glass bottle and then with a kitchen cutting board

Crime | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Von der Leyen Honors Bulgarian Victim as Domestic Violence Reports Double in 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Bulgarian Debora Mihaylova in her address for the International Day against Violence against Women

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 15:57

Ruja Ignatova Still Alive, Hiding With Criminal Cartels, Claims BBC Journalist

Ruja Ignatova, the notorious figure behind the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, is reportedly alive and being hidden by international criminal cartels

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 14:30

Man Detained for Killing Father, Injuring Mother in Bulgarian Village

In the Sliven village of Sotirya, a man with a history of mental illness has been detained after killing his father and severely injuring his mother in their home

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 13:24

Sofia Mall Assault: Three Minors Arrested Following Attack on Employee

Three teenagers were detained following an attack on an employee at a shopping mall in Sofia

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Fugitive 'Crypto Queen' Ruja Ignatova Allegedly Hiding in South Africa

Bulgarian national and founder of OneCoin, Ruja Ignatova, often referred to as the "crypto queen," is reportedly alive and residing in Cape Town

Crime | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:22

Masked Robbers Steal Cash from Gambling Hall in Sofia

An armed robbery took place early this morning at a gambling hall in Sofia’s "Hadji Dimitar" district.

Crime | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria