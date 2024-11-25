Schengen Membership in Sight: What Bulgaria Must Address Next

Ivan Anchev, co-chair of the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria, and Filip Gunev, former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, shared their views on Bulgaria’s path to full Schengen membership during an interview on NOVA NEWS.

Anchev highlighted the significance of the recent decision in Budapest, calling it a rectification of past injustices. He reminded viewers that Bulgaria has been technically ready for Schengen since 2011, despite facing challenges in areas such as border security. He pointed out that during the migration surge in 2013, when illegal migrant numbers reached 3,700 per day, Bulgaria demonstrated its reliability in border control. However, the country had been hindered by internal political issues in the Netherlands and Austria. With these obstacles now seemingly resolved, Anchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria would soon join Schengen, citing the positive statements from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the Budapest meeting.

Gunev, on the other hand, discussed the immediate next steps for Bulgaria’s Schengen integration. He emphasized the need for clear communication from the Ministry of Finance regarding the cessation or alteration of border checks. He also stressed the importance of hearing from the Ministry of Transport about the future development of the country's transport infrastructure. For instance, he noted that border waits remain a concern, such as the one-hour delay at the Kulata border with Greece. While border control will end, drivers will still need to stop at toll booths. Gunev mentioned the planned expansion of the Struma Highway and indicated that further negotiations would be necessary to ensure that these transport improvements align with Bulgaria's Schengen commitments.