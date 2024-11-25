Schengen Membership in Sight: What Bulgaria Must Address Next

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 15:44
Bulgaria: Schengen Membership in Sight: What Bulgaria Must Address Next

Ivan Anchev, co-chair of the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria, and Filip Gunev, former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, shared their views on Bulgaria’s path to full Schengen membership during an interview on NOVA NEWS.

Anchev highlighted the significance of the recent decision in Budapest, calling it a rectification of past injustices. He reminded viewers that Bulgaria has been technically ready for Schengen since 2011, despite facing challenges in areas such as border security. He pointed out that during the migration surge in 2013, when illegal migrant numbers reached 3,700 per day, Bulgaria demonstrated its reliability in border control. However, the country had been hindered by internal political issues in the Netherlands and Austria. With these obstacles now seemingly resolved, Anchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria would soon join Schengen, citing the positive statements from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the Budapest meeting.

Gunev, on the other hand, discussed the immediate next steps for Bulgaria’s Schengen integration. He emphasized the need for clear communication from the Ministry of Finance regarding the cessation or alteration of border checks. He also stressed the importance of hearing from the Ministry of Transport about the future development of the country's transport infrastructure. For instance, he noted that border waits remain a concern, such as the one-hour delay at the Kulata border with Greece. While border control will end, drivers will still need to stop at toll booths. Gunev mentioned the planned expansion of the Struma Highway and indicated that further negotiations would be necessary to ensure that these transport improvements align with Bulgaria's Schengen commitments.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Schengen, border

Related Articles:

Study Reveals Rising Political Pressure on Bulgarian Journalists in 2024

A recent study by the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has highlighted significant political pressure on journalists in the country

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Schengen: Flexible Controls on Romanian Border

Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen area is set to bring a tailored approach to border controls with Romania, focusing on flexibility and targeted inspections

World » EU | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Sunny Skies and Mild Winds Across Bulgaria on November 26

The weather in Bulgaria on November 26 is expected to be mostly sunny

Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 17:16

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov: Bulgaria Ready to Fulfill Schengen Obligations

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate "Border Police," assured that Bulgaria will fully meet its obligations even after gaining Schengen membership by land

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 17:08

Von der Leyen Honors Bulgarian Victim as Domestic Violence Reports Double in 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Bulgarian Debora Mihaylova in her address for the International Day against Violence against Women

Crime | November 25, 2024, Monday // 15:57

Bulgaria to Decide Border Control Strategy with Romania Post-Schengen Entry

Bulgaria will independently determine the locations and methods of border control with Romania following its Schengen entry by land

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 12:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov: Bulgaria Ready to Fulfill Schengen Obligations

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate "Border Police," assured that Bulgaria will fully meet its obligations even after gaining Schengen membership by land

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 17:08

Bulgaria to Decide Border Control Strategy with Romania Post-Schengen Entry

Bulgaria will independently determine the locations and methods of border control with Romania following its Schengen entry by land

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 12:50

Cargo Plane Crashes Near Vilnius Airport, At Least One Dead

A cargo plane operating on behalf of DHL crashed into a residential house near Vilnius International Airport early Monday

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 09:06

Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession: What Changes at the Borders Mean

Following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area's land borders, border checkpoints will remain operational

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:47

Workplace Accidents in the EU Rise Amid Economic Recovery

In 2022, there were approximately 2.97 million non-fatal workplace accidents in the EU, marking a 3% increase compared to the 2.88 million recorded in 2021

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:28

Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue

Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria