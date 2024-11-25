Sofia Mall Assault: Three Minors Arrested Following Attack on Employee
Three teenagers were detained following an attack on an employee at a shopping mall in Sofia, according to BNR. The suspects, all minors, are currently in custody, though their exact ages have not been disclosed.
The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. in a Sofia mall, where the teenagers assaulted a café worker after being reprimanded for inappropriate behavior. After the attack, the group fled the scene.
The victim was transported to the Military Medical Academy for medical evaluation. Witnesses who spoke with Nova TV reported that the attackers were part of a larger group, approximately 10 individuals in total. There is no information about the detention of the remaining suspects. The group was reportedly armed with boxing gloves, which they used to assault the café employee.
