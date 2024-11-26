Flu Vaccine Shortage Hits Bulgaria

Study Reveals Rising Political Pressure on Bulgarian Journalists in 2024
A recent study by the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has highlighted significant political pressure on journalists in the country
For the third consecutive week, the Yambol region has reported the second-highest rate of respiratory and viral infections in Bulgaria. This alarming trend has highlighted a significant shortage of flu vaccines in the area.
Pharmacists in the region are warning that the demand for flu vaccines has surged this year, but supplies are rapidly dwindling. On BNT, Petar Vutsev, a local pharmacist, explained that the situation has worsened because pharmacies are now required to purchase vaccines at their own expense and cannot return any unsold doses to the supplier, as was previously allowed.
Dr. Gergana Nikolova, a general practitioner, noted that many people have taken advantage of the free vaccination offer this year. However, she pointed out that even the nasal flu vaccines for children have run out. She further indicated that the flu season is expected to peak after the holiday period.
The Italian company "Leonardo" S.p.A. has officially informed Bulgaria's Ministry of Health (MoH) about another delay in the delivery of two medical helicopters
The European Commission has made significant efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Bulgaria, a country highlighted in this year's initiative
The Sofia Municipal Council is set to discuss the implementation of new green and white ticket policies to combat air pollution in the city
A new report from WHO/Europe and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study has highlighted concerning trends in the well-being of adolescents across Europe, Central Asia, and Canada
On November 8, Europe observes the Day of Healthy Food and Cooking
The United Kingdom has reported two additional cases of mpox clade Ib, marking the first confirmed instances of local transmission in the WHO European Region
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023