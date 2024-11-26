Flu Vaccine Shortage Hits Bulgaria

For the third consecutive week, the Yambol region has reported the second-highest rate of respiratory and viral infections in Bulgaria. This alarming trend has highlighted a significant shortage of flu vaccines in the area.

Pharmacists in the region are warning that the demand for flu vaccines has surged this year, but supplies are rapidly dwindling. On BNT, Petar Vutsev, a local pharmacist, explained that the situation has worsened because pharmacies are now required to purchase vaccines at their own expense and cannot return any unsold doses to the supplier, as was previously allowed.

Dr. Gergana Nikolova, a general practitioner, noted that many people have taken advantage of the free vaccination offer this year. However, she pointed out that even the nasal flu vaccines for children have run out. She further indicated that the flu season is expected to peak after the holiday period.