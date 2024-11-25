On November 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law aimed at supporting soldiers involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The law allows military personnel who have served in Ukraine to have debts of up to 10 million rubles (approximately 95,869 dollars) forgiven, as long as the debts are part of legal proceedings that begin before December 1, 2024. This move is seen as an effort to encourage more people to join the Russian military by signing contracts.

Meanwhile, Russia has avoided full mobilization, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that the country is currently recruiting enough contract soldiers. However, the law’s passage suggests that the government is addressing economic concerns, particularly those related to compensating soldiers involved in the war. The law also includes provisions requiring soldiers to return signing bonuses if they commit severe disciplinary violations or try to avoid military service.

In a related development, Russian commanders have re-established the Wagner Legion, a new unit composed of former members of the infamous Wagner Group, which was disbanded after the death of its financier Yevgeny Prigozhin. Reports indicate that Wagner's former commanders are leading the new unit, and recruitment and training of new fighters are already underway. The Wagner Legion’s full affiliation with the Russian Ministry of Defense remains unclear, although the group’s resurgence suggests continued reliance on private military companies.

Concerns regarding Russia's military capabilities are compounded by the state of its frontlines. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has highlighted reports suggesting that Russia is preparing for an assault on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian commanders remain cautious, noting that while fortifications are being built around the city, Russia is still engaged in other areas, particularly near the Kursk region. However, the anticipation of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia continues to grow due to the city's strategic importance as a hub for Ukraine’s remaining heavy industry.

Further complicating Ukraine’s position is the reported shortage of military volunteers. Despite efforts to mobilize troops, Ukrainian officials have acknowledged a shortfall in recruitment, with many of those who have joined being older and suffering from health issues. This problem is expected to worsen by the spring, exacerbating Ukraine’s challenges on the battlefield.

The situation in Kharkiv has also been tense. A Russian attack on November 25 caused an explosion, injuring at least 15 people, and setting off a fire in the city’s Kyivskyi district. Authorities confirmed that emergency services were quickly deployed to the site, where civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged. As of 9:00 AM, the attack had injured 13 people, and nine were hospitalized. By 9:22 AM, the number of injured had risen to 15. The fire was later contained, though the damage to buildings and vehicles remained significant.

In the midst of these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised the United States for imposing sanctions on Russia’s banking sector, which he believes will weaken President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Zelenskyy stressed that while these sanctions are crucial, more must be done to limit Russia's ability to fund its war effort. The sanctions, which target key Russian financial institutions like Gazprombank, aim to disrupt Russia’s use of the international financial system and hinder cross-border payments for military supplies. The U.S. has also pledged to continue its pressure on Russia to bring peace closer through sustained economic sanctions.