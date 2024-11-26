Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening EU-Vietnam Cooperation

President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam. Speaking after a meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cong in Hanoi, Radev emphasized the importance of Vietnam as a key partner for Bulgaria in the Southeast Asian region.

Radev highlighted that his official visit, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, underscores the shared desire to strengthen bilateral ties. "The joint declaration we are adopting today reflects our mutual political will to enter a new phase in our relationship and elevate it to the level of a strategic partnership," he stated.

The Bulgarian president also discussed with his Vietnamese counterpart ways to deepen economic collaboration between Sofia and Hanoi. He pointed out the need to diversify and strengthen trade and economic cooperation to match the high-level political dialogue between the countries. The two leaders identified key areas for continued collaboration, including investments, energy, information technology, science and education, defense, culture, sports, agriculture, and ecology.

