Cargo Plane Crashes Near Vilnius Airport, At Least One Dead

World » EU | November 25, 2024, Monday // 09:06
A cargo plane operating on behalf of DHL crashed into a residential house near Vilnius International Airport early Monday, leaving at least one person dead, Lithuanian authorities reported. Despite the impact, all residents of the building survived, according to a spokesperson for Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Center.

The aircraft, operated by SWIFT airline, had departed from Leipzig, Germany, a key logistics hub for DHL. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and the DHL Group, based in Bonn, Germany, has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Emergency services were alerted at 5:28 am local time, reporting that a cargo plane had collided with a house. Responders, including fire crews and command units from Vilnius Airport, were quickly dispatched to the scene.

In a statement on X, Vilnius Airport authorities confirmed the presence of emergency teams on-site and noted that airport operations were continuing without disruption. The crash site remains under investigation as authorities work to uncover the cause of the incident.

