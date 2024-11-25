Cargo Plane Crashes Near Vilnius Airport, At Least One Dead

Low Altitude Before Ascent Likely Cause of L-39 Crash, Initial Data Shows
The black box from the crashed L-39 "Albatros" has been successfully read, with the data sent to the aircraft’s manufacturer in the Czech Republic for analysis
A cargo plane operating on behalf of DHL crashed into a residential house near Vilnius International Airport early Monday, leaving at least one person dead, Lithuanian authorities reported. Despite the impact, all residents of the building survived, according to a spokesperson for Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Center.
The aircraft, operated by SWIFT airline, had departed from Leipzig, Germany, a key logistics hub for DHL. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and the DHL Group, based in Bonn, Germany, has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.
Emergency services were alerted at 5:28 am local time, reporting that a cargo plane had collided with a house. Responders, including fire crews and command units from Vilnius Airport, were quickly dispatched to the scene.
In a statement on X, Vilnius Airport authorities confirmed the presence of emergency teams on-site and noted that airport operations were continuing without disruption. The crash site remains under investigation as authorities work to uncover the cause of the incident.
Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate "Border Police," assured that Bulgaria will fully meet its obligations even after gaining Schengen membership by land
Anchev highlighted the significance of the recent decision in Budapest
Bulgaria will independently determine the locations and methods of border control with Romania following its Schengen entry by land
Following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area's land borders, border checkpoints will remain operational
In 2022, there were approximately 2.97 million non-fatal workplace accidents in the EU, marking a 3% increase compared to the 2.88 million recorded in 2021
Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023