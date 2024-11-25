Israel and Hezbollah Edge Closer to US-Backed Ceasefire Agreement

Israel is reportedly moving closer to a potential ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to reports by Reuters and Axios, which cited a senior Israeli official. However, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, quoting another Israeli official, reported that no final agreement had been reached, with some issues still unresolved.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stated that a US proposal for a ceasefire was awaiting Israel’s final approval. Meanwhile, US presidential adviser Amos Hochstein had warned Israeli officials that this was likely their last opportunity to reach an agreement. If the proposal is not accepted, efforts to mediate may be suspended until President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.

Amid ongoing negotiations, fighting continued over the weekend, leading to casualties on both sides. On Sunday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket strikes targeting two military sites in and around Tel Aviv. The Israeli military reported that Hezbollah launched 170 rockets into Israel, many of which were intercepted. Four people sustained injuries from shrapnel, while minor civilian injuries were reported.

In response, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled areas in southern Beirut, with one strike on Sunday leaving one dead and 18 injured. The strikes followed a pattern of intensified bombing in recent weeks, coinciding with progress in the US-led ceasefire talks.

The toll in Lebanon continues to rise, with the number of fatalities reaching 3,754 as of October 2023. On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike in Beirut resulted in the deaths of at least 29 people, reflecting the heavy toll of the conflict as efforts to secure a truce continue.