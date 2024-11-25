Yemenis Coerced into Russian Military Service for War in Ukraine

The Russian armed forces have allegedly coerced hundreds of Yemenis into fighting in Ukraine, as part of a smuggling operation facilitated by a Houthi-linked organization. These Yemenis were reportedly lured to Russia with promises of lucrative jobs and the prospect of Russian citizenship. Upon arrival, however, they were forced into military service and deployed to the front lines of the conflict in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

The involvement of Yemeni mercenaries underscores the growing reliance on foreign fighters in the Ukraine war as casualties rise and Russia seeks to avoid a full-scale domestic mobilization. Alongside the Yemenis, the conflict has drawn mercenaries from countries such as Nepal and India, as well as approximately 12,000 regular North Korean troops who were deployed to fight against Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region.

This development highlights the strengthening ties between Moscow and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran. The Financial Times reports that Russia’s recruitment of Yemenis is emblematic of its deepening alignment with Tehran and its affiliated groups in the Middle East, driven by its broader confrontation with Western powers.

The recruitment of largely involuntary foreign combatants reflects the Kremlin’s increasing dependence on external resources to sustain its military campaign. The use of Yemeni fighters, alongside other foreign forces, demonstrates how the conflict is pulling in participants from across the globe, adding a new dimension to the war's escalating complexity.

