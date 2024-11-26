Pro-Russian Candidate Leads in Romania’s Presidential Election First Round

Bulgaria: Pro-Russian Candidate Leads in Romania’s Presidential Election First Round

Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate with a pro-Russian stance, has emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of Romania's presidential election, securing 22.16% of the votes, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority. With nearly 95% of the votes counted, Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu follows closely in second place with 20.38%, while Elena Lasconi, leader of the center-right "Save Romania Union," is third with 17.81%.

The competition for the second-round spot remains tight, as Lasconi's strong performance in overseas voting contrasts with Ciolacu's weaker showing, ranking him sixth among expatriate voters.

Who is Calin Georgescu?

Aged 63, Georgescu has a background in agronomy and has held various government roles focused on environmental protection and sustainable development. In 2020, he was associated with the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians but distanced himself after controversial statements praising fascist and Nazi figures led to criminal investigations.

Georgescu campaigns on an anti-EU and anti-NATO platform, vowing to challenge Romania’s support for Ukraine and NATO’s missile defense system in Deveselu. After the initial results, he emphasized the need for "awakening the consciousness of the Romanian people."

Election Context

The election has been dominated by economic concerns, particularly the rising cost of living in a country with the EU’s highest poverty risk. Turnout was 51%, consistent with the previous election.

While the president's role is largely symbolic, the office holds significant sway over foreign policy. Final results, including votes from the capital Bucharest and the Romanian diaspora, are expected to confirm the second-round candidates.

