Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 19:32
Bulgaria: Holiday Magic: Sofia Transforms with Christmas Markets, Lights, and Trees

Sofia will celebrate the holiday season with festive decorations spread across more than 50 locations throughout the city, creating a magical atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. The municipality announced that the city will feature dazzling lights, themed photo spots, Christmas markets, and beautifully adorned Christmas trees.

The centerpiece of the festive decorations will be the Christmas trees at key locations. A towering 15-meter tree will stand at Alexander Nevsky Square, set to be illuminated on December 1 during a special ceremony. Meanwhile, on November 30, children will have the chance to participate in a Christmas toy workshop at the square, crafting ornaments to decorate the city.

A smaller but equally festive 6-meter tree will be placed in front of the National Palace of Culture, featuring ornaments handmade by children from 199 kindergartens and social services across Sofia. Additionally, a modern-style Christmas tree will enhance the holiday atmosphere at St. Nedelya Square.

For those looking to capture memories, themed photo zones will be set up around Sofia. Alexander Nevsky Square will host a decorative truck and a festive box, while a sleigh will offer a charming backdrop in the Largo area. In front of the Ivan Vazov National Theater, the lights will be adorned with fir-tree shapes and large Christmas balls, and the Lotus installation will light up the nearby garden. An illuminated "2025" sign and festively decorated spheres will add a modern touch in front of the National Palace of Culture.

The Christmas markets will be another highlight of the celebrations. The German Christmas market in the City Garden will offer traditional treats and gifts, while Sofia Christmas Fest, located near the National Palace of Culture, will combine themed stalls with photo opportunities. The Rila Hotel garden will feature hot drinks and a relaxed festive vibe, and Krasno Selo’s bazaar will bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood.

Holiday lights will brighten all districts of Sofia, illuminating key streets, boulevards, and parks. Locations include Sredets District with Graf Ignatiev Street, Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, and Borisova Gradina; Oborishte District, featuring Dondukov Boulevard and Moskovska Street; and Triaditsa District with Vitosha Boulevard and South Park. Other decorated areas include Lozenets, Krasna Polyana, Krasno Selo, Vazrazhdane, Novi Iskar, Lyulin, Slatina, and Mladost districts.

Adding to the festivities, several trams will be adorned with sparkling lights, spreading holiday joy to passengers as they travel through the city.

