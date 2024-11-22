Clear Skies and Gradual Warming: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for the Week
As the working week begins, the weather will be warmer. Maximum temperatures will range from 7° in northeastern areas to 12° in the southwest, with Sofia reaching about 8°. On the coast, highs will stay steady between 7° and 9°. Early risers will notice less frost, with minimum temperatures between minus 4° and 1° in most areas, around minus 4° in Sofia, and from 0° to 3° along the coast. Morning fog will reduce visibility in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria.
Mountain areas will experience significant warming, with maximum temperatures near zero on the highest peaks. However, strong northerly winds will make it feel colder at times.
A large anticyclone will keep conditions sunny over Central and Eastern Europe, including the Balkans. Meanwhile, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the British Isles, parts of Western Europe, and the Pyrenees due to a well-defined cyclone centered north of Great Britain.
In Bulgaria, sunny weather is expected to persist in the coming days, accompanied by morning fog. Tuesday’s temperatures will remain similar, but a noticeable rise is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, although areas with lingering fog may not experience as much warming. By Friday, a new cold front and precipitation are anticipated.
