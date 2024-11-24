Bulgaria to Abolish 'Civil Liability' Sticker Requirement Starting Next Year

The caretaker government has approved a draft amendment to the Road Traffic Act, as announced by the Council of Ministers. One of the key changes is the removal of the requirement for the "Civil Liability" insurance sticker on car windshields, which will no longer be mandatory starting next year.

In addition, a new regulation will require drivers who are 17 years old to drive with a companion. The changes also include more specific requirements for additional training aimed at restoring driving privileges for those who have lost them. Another change involves setting maximum speed limits for various categories of vehicles both inside and outside populated areas, including on expressways and motorways.

The draft bill also introduces the calculation of average speed for sections of road where violations occur. Specific zones with a speed limit of 30 km/h will be implemented for all vehicles. Furthermore, road owners will now be required to remove temporary road signs, replace damaged signage, and ensure the cleanliness of the roadway when conducting repairs.

An additional measure mandates that vehicles be equipped with a fire extinguisher, and it proposes streamlining the procedures for issuing and serving electronic tickets and penalty orders. New administrative measures are also introduced, including the temporary withdrawal of a driver's license for offenses stipulated by the law, with fines set at fixed amounts for easier enforcement.

Additionally, the proposed changes allow the Ministry of Interior to carry out control activities using unmarked vehicles, with police officers performing their duties in uniform. The bill also foresees an enhanced information exchange between relevant authorities to improve control and enforcement.