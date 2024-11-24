Bulgaria to Abolish 'Civil Liability' Sticker Requirement Starting Next Year
The caretaker government has approved a draft amendment to the Road Traffic Act, as announced by the Council of Ministers. One of the key changes is the removal of the requirement for the "Civil Liability" insurance sticker on car windshields, which will no longer be mandatory starting next year.
In addition, a new regulation will require drivers who are 17 years old to drive with a companion. The changes also include more specific requirements for additional training aimed at restoring driving privileges for those who have lost them. Another change involves setting maximum speed limits for various categories of vehicles both inside and outside populated areas, including on expressways and motorways.
The draft bill also introduces the calculation of average speed for sections of road where violations occur. Specific zones with a speed limit of 30 km/h will be implemented for all vehicles. Furthermore, road owners will now be required to remove temporary road signs, replace damaged signage, and ensure the cleanliness of the roadway when conducting repairs.
An additional measure mandates that vehicles be equipped with a fire extinguisher, and it proposes streamlining the procedures for issuing and serving electronic tickets and penalty orders. New administrative measures are also introduced, including the temporary withdrawal of a driver's license for offenses stipulated by the law, with fines set at fixed amounts for easier enforcement.
Additionally, the proposed changes allow the Ministry of Interior to carry out control activities using unmarked vehicles, with police officers performing their duties in uniform. The bill also foresees an enhanced information exchange between relevant authorities to improve control and enforcement.
Flu Vaccine Shortage Hits Bulgaria
For the third consecutive week, the Yambol region has reported the second-highest rate of respiratory and viral infections in Bulgaria
Holiday Magic: Sofia Transforms with Christmas Markets, Lights, and Trees
Sofia will celebrate the holiday season with festive decorations spread across more than 50 locations throughout the city, creating a magical atmosphere for residents and visitors alike
Clear Skies and Gradual Warming: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for the Week
As the working week begins, the weather will be warme
Bulgaria's Innovation Ranking Drops, Falling Behind Countries Like Ghana and Tanzania
According to an analysis by the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber (BIC), Bulgaria’s position in the Global Innovation Index has significantly declined
Aging Fleet: Over 70% of Vehicles in Bulgaria Are More Than 15 Years Old
The state of Bulgaria's car fleet reflects a significant aging trend, with over 70% of vehicles on the roads exceeding 15 years in ag
Bulgaria to Introduce 600 Speed Cameras in 2025 to Curb Road Accidents
Next year, approximately 600 speed cameras will be operational across Bulgaria, according to Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Atanas Ilkov.