Health-Conscious Wine Lovers Drive Growth in Low-Calorie Options

Winemakers are increasingly focusing on producing wines with lower alcohol content and fewer calories to meet the demands of health-conscious consumers. With U.S. wine sales declining for the third consecutive year, the light wine category is experiencing significant growth. According to a market study by Circana, provided by Delicato Family Wines, the segment is expected to increase to 209 million dollars in 2024 from 16 million in 2019. Many of these new wines contain around 80 calories per glass, compared to the 120 calories typically found in a standard white wine.

As wine lovers seek healthier alternatives, younger consumers, particularly those under 45, are driving the trend toward lower-calorie wines. These consumers, who are less inclined toward traditional adult beverages, are looking for options that fit their healthier lifestyles. Winemakers, such as Chateau Ste. Michelle, are responding by offering lighter versions of popular wines like Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. The company removes alcohol from 30 percent of the wine and blends it with unaltered wine to maintain flavor. This strategy has led to a 25 percent repeat customer rate for the brand.

However, making low-calorie wines presents challenges, particularly in taste. Many wine enthusiasts find these options lack the complexity and depth of regular wines, with some describing them as watery. To reduce alcohol and calories, winemakers typically employ distillation techniques rather than diluting wine with water. Matthias Schmidt, a researcher at Hochschule Geisenheim in Germany, explains that alcohol plays a significant role in the sensory profile of wine, contributing to both its sweetness and complexity.

Despite these challenges, winemakers are finding success by experimenting with different grape varieties. Brandon Joldersma, CEO of Arlow, a low-calorie wine brand that launched this year, notes that the process of creating a balanced, flavorful low-calorie wine is time-consuming, especially for red wines, which are naturally higher in alcohol and sugar. Arlow’s wines, including Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon, contain just 70 calories per glass, and the company emphasizes that their products are designed for consumers seeking healthier, guilt-free drinking options.

Retailers like BevMax in Stamford, Connecticut, have noticed a steady increase in demand for low-calorie wines, although they still account for only a small portion of overall wine sales. However, CEO Michael Berkoff reports that once customers switch to these lighter options, they often stick with them. Some winemakers are also rebranding their lighter wines to appeal to this growing segment of the market.

For those interested in naturally lower-calorie wines, Daniel Biddle, a sommelier at the Kimpton Forum in Charlottesville, Virginia, suggests drier white wines, which typically have less sugar and alcohol. He advises consumers to look for wines with less than 11 percent alcohol and notes that wines from higher elevations often fall into this category.