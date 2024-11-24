Britain and Ireland Split Over Arresting Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant

World | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 09:24
Bulgaria: Britain and Ireland Split Over Arresting Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant

Britain and Ireland have taken differing stances regarding the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him. While the UK has indicated it would comply with the ICC's legal obligations, it refrained from commenting on the specifics of Netanyahu's case. A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed the country’s commitment to international law but did not address individual cases.

In contrast, Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris made it clear that Netanyahu would be detained if he entered the country. Speaking to Ireland’s state broadcaster RTE, Harris confirmed, "Yes, absolutely," in response to whether Ireland would arrest Netanyahu under the ICC warrant. He further emphasized Ireland’s support for international courts and its adherence to arrest warrants issued by them.

The issue has caused a rift in international relations, particularly between Israel and Ireland, which worsened after Ireland recognized the State of Palestine in May. This recognition prompted Israel to recall its ambassador from Dublin. The situation surrounding Netanyahu’s arrest warrants, issued by the ICC on Thursday for alleged war crimes, has divided opinion among nations. Countries such as Canada, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Switzerland, all members of the ICC, have pledged to comply with the warrant. However, nations including Hungary, Czechia, and Argentina have stated they will not honor it.

Netanyahu has strongly condemned the ICC's decision, calling it an "antisemitic" move. The arrest warrants accuse him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes, including targeting civilians and implementing policies of starvation in Gaza. While Netanyahu faces legal challenges abroad, he continues to deny the charges and rejects the court's authority.

The situation underscores a broader divide within the international community, as different countries navigate their responses to the ICC's controversial warrants. Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin also publicly disagreed with US President Joe Biden's comments calling the warrants "outrageous." Martin stressed that the actions in Gaza amounted to a form of collective punishment and could be considered genocidal.

