Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Kills 11 Amid Ongoing Truce Talks

World | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Kills 11 Amid Ongoing Truce Talks

At least 11 people lost their lives, and dozens more were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut early today, as diplomatic efforts to secure a truce intensified, according to the Associated Press. Rescuers are still searching through the rubble, and Lebanon's civil defense warned that the death toll could rise. This marks the fourth airstrike on the Lebanese capital in less than a week, reported BTA.

The attack occurred at 4:00 a.m. local time, leveling an eight-story building. In addition, a drone strike in the southern port city of Tyre claimed the life of one person and injured another. According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the victims were fishermen, observed by an AP journalist lowering nets shortly before the strike. The southern suburbs of Beirut were also targeted yesterday, coinciding with heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The escalation comes as U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting the region to negotiate a ceasefire after more than a year of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah erupted into full-scale conflict two months ago. The fighting has caused significant casualties and displacement on both sides. Lebanon’s health ministry reported over 3,500 deaths and more than 15,000 injuries from Israeli strikes, with 1.2 million people—approximately a quarter of Lebanon’s population—displaced. In northern Israel, rockets and drones from Lebanon have killed nearly 90 soldiers and 50 civilians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs targeted Hezbollah facilities, including command centers and weapons storage sites. The IDF emphasized that civilians in the area were warned ahead of the attacks. Meanwhile, the strikes continued in Gaza, with reports of six fatalities, including children and women, in Khan Yunis, according to officials and AP journalists at Nasser Hospital.

Despite the ongoing violence, diplomatic shuttle efforts continue, with hopes pinned on halting a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and further destabilized the region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Beirut, Lebanon, Israeli

Related Articles:

11 Dead, 48 Injured in Israeli Attacks on Lebanon’s Tyr Region

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Tyr region have resulted in at least 11 deaths and 48 injuries

World | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:19

Over 100 Arrested in Amsterdam as Protests Against Gaza War Turn Violent

Dutch police detained over 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Sunday in Amsterdam after they defied a ban on protests

World | November 11, 2024, Monday // 10:02

Rioters Assault Israeli Football Fans in Amsterdam, Prompting Evacuation Efforts

A violent mob attack in Amsterdam on Wednesday night left at least 10 Israeli football fans injured

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 09:31

Israel’s Netanyahu Replaces Defense and Foreign Ministers, Citing Trust Issues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unexpectedly dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, appointing Israel Katz as his replacement

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 21:00

Hezbollah Names New Leader as Violence Escalates in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes Kill 55 Palestinians

At least 55 Palestinians have been reported killed and dozens more injured due to Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip

World | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 11:51

Israel Demands Active Presence in Lebanon as Key to Peace Talks

Israel has outlined its conditions for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing military conflict in Lebanon, presenting these requirements to the United States last week

World | October 21, 2024, Monday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Britain and Ireland Split Over Arresting Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant

Britain and Ireland have taken differing stances regarding the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him

World | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 09:24

Tensions and Advances: Russia Prepares Offensive in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The partisan group ATESH has reported preparations for a Russian offensive in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:55

Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession: What Changes at the Borders Mean

Following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area's land borders, border checkpoints will remain operational

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:47

Workplace Accidents in the EU Rise Amid Economic Recovery

In 2022, there were approximately 2.97 million non-fatal workplace accidents in the EU, marking a 3% increase compared to the 2.88 million recorded in 2021

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:28

Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue

Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:35

Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania Expected by January 2025

Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sandor Pinter, announced that Romania and Bulgaria have a chance to fully join the Schengen area starting in January 2025

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 14:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria