At least 11 people lost their lives, and dozens more were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut early today, as diplomatic efforts to secure a truce intensified, according to the Associated Press. Rescuers are still searching through the rubble, and Lebanon's civil defense warned that the death toll could rise. This marks the fourth airstrike on the Lebanese capital in less than a week, reported BTA.

The attack occurred at 4:00 a.m. local time, leveling an eight-story building. In addition, a drone strike in the southern port city of Tyre claimed the life of one person and injured another. According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the victims were fishermen, observed by an AP journalist lowering nets shortly before the strike. The southern suburbs of Beirut were also targeted yesterday, coinciding with heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The escalation comes as U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting the region to negotiate a ceasefire after more than a year of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah erupted into full-scale conflict two months ago. The fighting has caused significant casualties and displacement on both sides. Lebanon’s health ministry reported over 3,500 deaths and more than 15,000 injuries from Israeli strikes, with 1.2 million people—approximately a quarter of Lebanon’s population—displaced. In northern Israel, rockets and drones from Lebanon have killed nearly 90 soldiers and 50 civilians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs targeted Hezbollah facilities, including command centers and weapons storage sites. The IDF emphasized that civilians in the area were warned ahead of the attacks. Meanwhile, the strikes continued in Gaza, with reports of six fatalities, including children and women, in Khan Yunis, according to officials and AP journalists at Nasser Hospital.

Despite the ongoing violence, diplomatic shuttle efforts continue, with hopes pinned on halting a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and further destabilized the region.