World » UKRAINE | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:55
Tensions and Advances: Russia Prepares Offensive in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The partisan group ATESH has reported preparations for a Russian offensive in the Donetsk region, according to UNIAN. Reconnaissance conducted at a Russian military base near the front line revealed a steady flow of vehicles bringing personnel to the base. These vehicles reportedly leave without unloading equipment. The arriving soldiers are believed to come from the Russian region of Buryatia and are expected to take part in the offensive.

Tensions within the Russian units have reportedly escalated, with conflicts between Russian soldiers and Buryat personnel resulting in casualties. ATESH alleged that three deaths have occurred. The group noted growing dissatisfaction among the Buryats, leading to incidents of harassment and humiliation by Russian forces, further straining the already tense relations within the units.

On the front lines, Russian forces have made advances in areas near Bolshaya Novoselka, Razdolno, Maksimovka, Pustinka, and Toretsk. They have also seized approximately 25% of Kurakhove, where the situation is described as critical.

Colonel Andriy Biletsky commander of Ukraine's 3rd Airborne Assault Brigade, stated that current battlefield conditions are in some ways more challenging than those faced in the spring of 2022. The upcoming winter months are expected to add further difficulty to defensive efforts due to worsening weather conditions.

Despite the challenges posed by winter, Russian troops are reportedly adapting their strategy. Their advance is characterized by small, mobile groups rather than equipment-heavy operations, which could become hindered by muddy terrain.

