Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession: What Changes at the Borders Mean

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:47
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession: What Changes at the Borders Mean @novinite.com

Following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area's land borders, border checkpoints will remain operational, but movement across borders will become more streamlined, according to the Ministry of Interior. Enhanced border control measures on the Romanian border will stay in effect for six months, with assurances from Acting Minister of Interior Atanas Ilkov that truck queues will not persist from January onwards.

Minister Ilkov emphasized Bulgaria's readiness for full Schengen membership, expected in early 2025, when land border checks will be abolished. "There is no hidden agenda; we are meeting all commitments under Dublin. Our discussions focused on expert-level commitments, without any political nuances," he stated. The Bulgarian-Turkish border, which will serve as an external Schengen border, will see reinforced security measures, including international cooperation.

A contingent of 100 officers from Austria, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria will enhance security along the Turkish border, focusing on efficiency and knowledge exchange in tackling illegal migration. "This collaboration aims to share responsibilities and improve both efficiency and skills," Ilkov added.

Border Police Director Anton Zlatanov explained that control on the Romanian border would shift to a risk-based approach. "Full inspections will no longer occur; instead, checks will target high-risk vehicles and individuals. Internal borders with Romania and Greece will not be left uncontrolled," he assured.

The Ministry of Interior noted that additional funding will be required to meet these new commitments. However, officials clarified that the changes would not disrupt the Border Police's operations. With these measures, Bulgaria aims to maintain robust border security while easing travel for citizens and goods.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: border, checkpoints, Bulgaria, Schengen

Related Articles:

Clear Skies and Gradual Warming: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for the Week

As the working week begins, the weather will be warme

Society » Environment | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 15:46

Nationwide Survey to Assess Readiness for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to conduct a study analyzing the attitudes, expectations, and challenges faced by citizens and businesses in relation to Bulgaria's transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 14:20

Bulgaria to Abolish 'Civil Liability' Sticker Requirement Starting Next Year

The caretaker government has approved a draft amendment to the Road Traffic Act, as announced by the Council of Ministers.

Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 12:43

Bulgaria's Innovation Ranking Drops, Falling Behind Countries Like Ghana and Tanzania

According to an analysis by the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber (BIC), Bulgaria’s position in the Global Innovation Index has significantly declined

Society | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 09:46

Aging Fleet: Over 70% of Vehicles in Bulgaria Are More Than 15 Years Old

The state of Bulgaria's car fleet reflects a significant aging trend, with over 70% of vehicles on the roads exceeding 15 years in ag

Society | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:18

Bulgaria Nears Final Step for Eurozone Membership

Bulgaria is on track to meet the final requirement for eurozone membership

Business » Finance | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 12:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Workplace Accidents in the EU Rise Amid Economic Recovery

In 2022, there were approximately 2.97 million non-fatal workplace accidents in the EU, marking a 3% increase compared to the 2.88 million recorded in 2021

World » EU | November 23, 2024, Saturday // 15:28

Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue

Bulgaria and Romania are set to enter the Schengen Area, but border controls at their land borders will remain in place for at least six months following their accession

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:35

Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania Expected by January 2025

Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sandor Pinter, announced that Romania and Bulgaria have a chance to fully join the Schengen area starting in January 2025

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Experience the Magic of Salzburg's Historic Christmas Market

The Salzburger Christkindlmarkt, one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, opened recently in Salzburg, Austria

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:16

EU Investigates Alleged Fraud in Bulgarian Church Restoration Project

The European Public Prosecutor's Office conducted ten searches across Bulgarian cities, including Burgas, Petrich, Rila, and Sofia, on Wednesday

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Orban Offers Netanyahu Safe Haven in Hungary Amid ICC Warrant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that he would extend an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary,

World » EU | November 22, 2024, Friday // 11:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria