Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession: What Changes at the Borders Mean

Following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area's land borders, border checkpoints will remain operational, but movement across borders will become more streamlined, according to the Ministry of Interior. Enhanced border control measures on the Romanian border will stay in effect for six months, with assurances from Acting Minister of Interior Atanas Ilkov that truck queues will not persist from January onwards.

Minister Ilkov emphasized Bulgaria's readiness for full Schengen membership, expected in early 2025, when land border checks will be abolished. "There is no hidden agenda; we are meeting all commitments under Dublin. Our discussions focused on expert-level commitments, without any political nuances," he stated. The Bulgarian-Turkish border, which will serve as an external Schengen border, will see reinforced security measures, including international cooperation.

A contingent of 100 officers from Austria, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria will enhance security along the Turkish border, focusing on efficiency and knowledge exchange in tackling illegal migration. "This collaboration aims to share responsibilities and improve both efficiency and skills," Ilkov added.

Border Police Director Anton Zlatanov explained that control on the Romanian border would shift to a risk-based approach. "Full inspections will no longer occur; instead, checks will target high-risk vehicles and individuals. Internal borders with Romania and Greece will not be left uncontrolled," he assured.

The Ministry of Interior noted that additional funding will be required to meet these new commitments. However, officials clarified that the changes would not disrupt the Border Police's operations. With these measures, Bulgaria aims to maintain robust border security while easing travel for citizens and goods.